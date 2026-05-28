From Deposit To Dedication: Inside Covia's Portage Plant

MENAFN - 3BL) For more than a century, Covia's Portage Plant has been part of Wisconsin's industrial landscape. Located in Pardeeville, Wisconsin, the plant transforms a naturally distinctive silica sand deposit into materials that support customers across markets including glass, building products, foundry, and engineered stone. Portage has a long history of producing essential materials, but the plant's story is not defined by products alone. It is also the story of a resilient 17-member team that has continued to adapt, improve, and deliver, a combined effort that ultimately earned Portage recognition as Covia's 2025 Plant of the Year.

The Portage facility began as a silica brick manufacturing plant in the early 1900s. Today, the facility continues that long industrial legacy by producing silica sand products used in a range of customer applications, including:

GLASSIL® high-purity glass sand INCAST® foundry sand GRANUSIL® high-performance industrial silica FILTERSIL® filtration sand and gravel TRACSAND® traction sand

These products directly support industries where consistency, chemistry, grain shape, and performance matter. That breadth of service is part of what makes the plant an important contributor within Covia's broader network.

One of Portage's defining strengths lies beneath the surface. The facility's strategic location plays a key role in the team's ability to produce a range of quality products.“The geological deposit is a unique aspect of the plant,” explains Plant Manager, Nolan Mundwiller.“Portage mines the Galesville Member of the Wonewoc Sandstone Formation which has chemistry, size distribution, and shape characteristics that are naturally desirable to our end customers.”According to Nolan, Portage's mining and processing methods also set the facility apart. He cites the dredge mining process as particularly notable, as the dredge recovers sand from approximately 50 feet below the water level before pumping it to the wet process. That sand is then stockpiled for the winter months so the plant can provide products to customers throughout the year. It is a highly coordinated operation that requires equipment knowledge, process discipline, and clear communication across a tight-knit team.

In 2025, the Portage team brought Covia's Mission, Vision, and Values to life by connecting employees directly with the impact of their work. The team toured a customer's facility to see how the materials they produced truly impact the success of a valued customer experience gave employees a firsthand look at the customer side of the value chain, beginning with a panoramic view from the top of the facility before touring the control room, maintenance facility, storeroom, and production areas. Witnessing memorable moments like a sand batch entering the furnace to begin its transformation provided a new perspective on the connection between the team's daily work and customer success overall tour reinforced a key message across Covia that a plant's work doesn't end when material leaves the facility. Each team member's contributions play a continuing role through the customers and industries that depend on their dedication to quality and innovation.“I encourage all Covia plants to explore similar opportunities,” Director of Operations Excellence, Sean Lyons said.“Seeing our product in action, understanding its value to customers, and connecting with their teams is a powerful way to build pride, purpose, and engagement among our team members.”

The Portage plant earned the award for 2025 Plant of the Year for its exceptional operational results while meeting all its safety and environmental KPIs. What's especially impressive about this performance is that they succeeded during a year that tested the team's adaptability many industrial operations, Portage faced changing market conditions and volume-related uncertainty. Despite being one of Covia's smaller, older facilities with limited capital investment, the team responded with focus, accountability, and a shared commitment to performance. Notable highlights include:

Achieving cost-per-ton performance at or below budget Maintaining zero plant-controllable customer complaints. Implementing innovative scheduling and workforce adjustments Optimizing operations to reduce electricity costs

“I am most proud of the resilience of the team and their ability to work together and weather challenges,” Nolan said.“Volume losses in 2025 brought about much uncertainty, but the team rallied together to exceed expectations. It was incredible to see the perseverance and growth mindset of the team given the challenges.”

At Portage, safety is more than a requirement. It is a daily commitment shaped by accountability and care for one another, culminating in the plant recently achieving two years without a recordable incident. According to Nolan, that achievement would not be possible without the commitment of the entire team.“Safety first means having an unwavering commitment to ensure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day,” Nolan said.“Everyone at the plant holds each other accountable and you truly feel that the team looks out for one another each and every day.”

Another reason why Portage was named Plant of the Year is that the team's connection to its site extends beyond production dredge pond used in the plant's mining process is a Wisconsin Registered Fish Farm. Looking ahead, the site is expected to become a wildlife habitat certified site through reclamation, creating long-term value for the Columbia County community future-focused approach adds another dimension to the plant's role in Wisconsin. Portage is both a working industrial operation and a site with a longer environmental story, one that connects resource development, employee engagement, and community stewardship.

Covia's Plant of the Year award recognizes excellence across safety, manufacturing performance, environmental stewardship, community engagement, customer focus, and operational results. Succeeding across all these criteria is impressive, and none of it is possible without having the right people's recognition as Plant of the Year reflects the strength of a team that continued to deliver in a challenging year while staying grounded in the values that guide Covia's work. From the geological strengths of the Wonewoc Sandstone Formation to the teamwork behind every product, Portage represents the balance of technical expertise and people-first culture that defines Covia's best operations.