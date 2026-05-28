Middle Schoolers Discover New Ambitions Thanks To Digital Lab Sponsored By Arrow Electronics

MENAFN - 3BL) CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 28, 2026 /3BL/ - Ask a few students at Monarca Academy in Indianapolis what they plan to do when they grow up and you'll get some pretty impressive responses: engineer, architect, nurse, astronomer.

A few years ago, these career choices may have seemed out of reach. But a digital lab established by Arrow Electronics and nonprofit N50, has provided Monarca's students with access to technology that has broadened their horizons. Arrow recently celebrated the first anniversary of the lab, which has grown into a larger space with new technology and additional programming.

“It's been really great in one year to see the engagement around the things that the lab has brought us,” said Felicia Sears, Monarch Academy's founding principal.

The lab launched with 20 workstations, interactive SMART boards, an AI tool, 3D printer, a FIRST Robotics kit (to allow students to build and program a competition-grade robot) and a reliable Internet connection. Four additional 3D printers now round out the offerings. The technology enables students to unlock new skills such as coding and AI experimentation.

“Before, I wanted to be a construction worker,” remarked one student.“But now that I know how to make designs and the only limit is my imagination, I kind of want to be an architect.”

Monarca's lab is part of N50's EdTech Equity initiative, which is committed to expanding access to technology and connectivity for students in under-resourced communities. Arrow, along with companies like Intel, ApplianSys and SMART Technologies, is helping N50 bridge the divide through low-cost, scalable and sustainable technology solutions.

Arrow's relationship with Monarca goes beyond just providing critical equipment. Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team Driver Pato O'Ward has long served as mentor for the school and on a recent visit, took the students to McLaren's U.S. headquarters to learn about race engineering and technology. O'Ward finished fourth in the 110th Indy 500 on May 24.

“We don't know what those careers look like now that are going to be available in 10 years. But we are helping students be future ready and this technology is helping us in that,” said Francisco Valdiosera, Monarca Academy's executive director of Arrow's support.

Arrow has worked with N50 to open 4 labs in the U.S. and Mexico. Together, they expect to launch two labs this year.

About N50 Project

The N50 Project's EdTech for All initiative is committed to closing the digital divide in education by providing students and educators in underserved communities with critical access to technology. With over 60 global partners, the initiative supports the deployment of connectivity kits, smart boards, digital learning platforms and refurbished laptops to empower the next generation with the digital skills needed for a modern workforce. Learn more at n50project.

About Arrow Electronics

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Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at