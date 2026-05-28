Under Secretary Hooker's Travel To The Republic Of Korea

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from June 1 to June 3.

Under Secretary Hooker will lead an interagency delegation to Seoul to advance nuclear cooperation initiatives from President Trump's October 2025 visit to the ROK. The Under Secretary will also engage with counterparts on a wide range of bilateral and global issues to strengthen the broad and enduring Alliance between the United States and the ROK, including in security and economic cooperation.

The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.