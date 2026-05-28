Terrorist Designation Of Comando Vermelho And Primeiro Comando Da Capital

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the U.S. Department of State is designating Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and intends to designate both groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), effective June 5, 2026.

CV and PCC are two of the most violent criminal organizations in Brazil. Together, they command thousands of members and have orchestrated brutal attacks against Brazilian police officers, public officials, and civilians. Their influence and illicit networks extend far beyond Brazil's borders, across our region and into our country.

The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation and our national security interests by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding violent narco-terrorists. Today's action taken by the State Department further demonstrates the Trump Administration's unwavering commitment to dismantling cartels and criminal organizations in our region and ensuring the safety of the American people.

Today's actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register.