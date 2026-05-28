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Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Czech Foreign Minister Macinka

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Czech Foreign Minister Macinka


2026-05-28 11:01:38
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka today to discuss U.S. and Czech cooperation across many areas. The two discussed the importance of defense burden sharing and strengthening economic ties, and they look forward to continuing to work closely together.

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U.S. Department of State

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