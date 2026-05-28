Maharashtra Weather LATEST Update: Nagpur Swelters At 46.4°C, Heatwave Persists Across Vidarbha

Maharashtra Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain in parts of Nagpur failed to bring lasting relief as the city continued to reel under intense heat. Temperatures remained dangerously high across Vidarbha, with health concerns rising sharply

Nagpur witnessed light showers in a few areas during the afternoon, raising hopes of cooler weather among residents. However, the relief was short-lived as strong sunshine returned soon after, keeping humidity and discomfort levels high throughout the day.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it one of the hottest cities in the country. Nearby Wardha registered an even higher temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region. Other districts including Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati and Brahmapuri also crossed the 45-degree mark.

By evening, areas such as Besa and Nandanvan received mild rainfall accompanied by pleasant winds, offering temporary comfort to citizens battling the oppressive weather.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Amravati and Gondia. Only Akola, Washim and Bhandara have been excluded from the warning.

Weather officials have predicted thunderstorms, rainfall and a gradual drop in temperatures beginning Friday and continuing over the next four days. Authorities are hopeful that the changing weather pattern may finally provide relief from the prolonged heatwave conditions affecting the region.

Due to the extreme temperatures, roads and public places in Nagpur remained relatively less crowded during afternoon hours. Meanwhile, cold drink stalls, juice shops and ice cream vendors witnessed increased demand from residents trying to beat the heat.

The ongoing heatwave has triggered serious health concerns in the city. According to reports, 22 people have reportedly died from suspected heatstroke over the last five days in Nagpur.

Police officials stated that on Thursday morning, a 45-year-old man was found dead beneath a bridge on Rambhaji Road under the Tehsil police station limits. In another incident, a 35-year-old man was discovered dead on the first floor of an under-construction building near Parshuram Chowk in Bhilgaon under Yashodhara Nagar police limits. The identities of both individuals are yet to be confirmed.

Authorities suspect that rising temperatures and harsh weather conditions may have contributed to the deaths. Police records also indicate that between May 24 and May 27, nearly five deaths were reported daily in the city, with heatstroke being considered a possible cause in many of the cases.