Pure Diesel Power Marks 20 Years Serving Diesel Truck Owners Across The United States

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Wisconsin-based Pure Diesel Power marks its 20-year milestone in 2026, continuing to supply replacement parts and performance components for Cummins, Powerstroke and Duramax diesel truck applications.

Pure Diesel Power, a Wisconsin-based diesel performance parts retailer and distributor, is marking its 20-year milestone in 2026 after serving diesel truck owners, mechanics and vehicle operators since its establishment in 2006.

From its Marshfield, Wisconsin base, Pure Diesel Power supplies OEM replacement parts, performance components and upgrade products for Dodge Cummins, Ford Powerstroke and GM Duramax diesel trucks. Its product selection supports customers maintaining work trucks, towing vehicles, fleet units and diesel performance builds throughout the United States.

Over the past two decades, diesel truck applications have continued to evolve across fuel systems, turbochargers, exhaust systems, engine components and vehicle-specific performance upgrades. Pure Diesel Power has continued serving customers across these categories with parts intended for both replacement needs and diesel performance applications.

The company's product focus includes diesel fuel systems, lift pumps, turbocharger components, exhaust systems, engine repair parts and performance upgrades from brands serving the diesel aftermarket. Pure Diesel Power supports customers researching application-specific components for Cummins, Powerstroke and Duramax platforms.

Reaching the 20-year milestone reflects Pure Diesel Power's continued presence in the diesel aftermarket and its long-term focus on helping truck owners identify parts and upgrades for their specific diesel applications.

Pure Diesel Power serves customers nationwide from Marshfield, Wisconsin. For more information about its diesel truck parts and performance product selection, visit .