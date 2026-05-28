Visionary Film Project Soul Rider Expands Into Grounded High Impact Cinematic Anthology Series
PROJECT TITLE SOUL RIDER GRACE
ORIGIN LOCATION SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA
PRODUCTION HUB DYMANVISIONS
Visionary Film Project Soul Rider Expands into Grounded High Impact Cinematic Anthology Series
Combining a gritty neo noir aesthetic with deep spiritual themes inspired by the Book of Revelation, filmmaker Richard F. Dye's Soul Rider achieves a 53% festival acceptance rate as it advances into its next phase of global development.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA Dyman Visions has announced the official expansion of Soul Rider, a compelling independent film project that bridges modern, grounded narrative action with profound allegorical depth.
Originally envisioned as a singular festival short, the concept has matured into a highly anticipated three part anthology series tracking themes of resilience, unseen guidance, and divine grace.
Created by filmmaker, producer, and composer Richard F. Dye, Soul Rider introduces audiences to Dick Dyman a battle worn, reluctant figure navigating a world slipping into darkness. Inspired by the prophetic imagery of the rider on the white horse from Revelation 19:11, the project intentionally steps away from typical superhero tropes. Instead, it serves as a symbolic exploration of hope, utilizing sharp visual metaphors, heavy mechanical imagery, and a high contrast cinematic style.
The planned anthology will span three distinct, interconnected short films that serve as a robust proof of concept for a larger global series:
FILM I: SOUL RIDER (THE INTRODUCTION)
An impactful narrative establishing the Faithful and True nature of the modern Rider alongside the project's signature atmospheric, high contrast tone.
FILM II: GRACE (THE STRUGGLE)
A deep narrative dive focusing on divine interaction and human resilience during times of intense tribulation.
FILM III: ANGEL (THE GUARDIAN)
An exploration of the thin line between unseen spiritual protection and the quiet resolve of human choice.
53% GLOBAL FILM FESTIVAL ACCEPTANCE RATE VIA FILMFREEWAY
The project has already demonstrated powerful creative viability and audience interest, commanding a strong acceptance rate on the global circuit. Currently in Phase 1 (Development) with finalized scripts and a comprehensive production roadmap, Soul Rider is carefully positioned to show backers, grantors, and audiences alike that independent, faith inspired cinema can be both polished and commercially scalable.
"Our mission is to produce a deeply moving visual performance that truly touches the audience and leaves them with a sense of enduring hope," says creator Richard F. Dye. "The steady traction we are seeing on the festival circuit proves that there is a strong, active market for stories that balance authentic human struggles with premium, artistic execution."
OFFICIAL SELECTION 2026 South West Film Fest
IDEAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2006
Oakland Film Festival
SELECTION Film Fest Fasion
Love & Hope International Film Festival
Semi Finalst San Jose Independent Film Festival 2030
Semi Finalist Stockholm Short Festival April 2036
HOPE
Introducing Dick Dyman
Soul Rider
Written & Directed by Richard F Dye
OFFICIAL SELECTION Travancore International Film Awards (TIFA)
Finalst Film Festival Santa Ana Awards April 2016
24 Excellence Depth of Field International Film Festival
TIFA
San Jose Independent Film Festival
DyMan Visions & One Camera Films
Executive Producers
Richard F Dye
Troy "Rhythum" Hicks
DyMan Visions 2026
CINEMATIC ATMOSPHERIC FRAME FROM THE SOUL RIDER ANTHOLOGY SERIES
For updates on the roadmap, development timeline, or production inquiries, visit the official hub at dymanvisions.
ABOUT DYMAN VISIONS
Founded by Richard F. Dye, Dyman Visions specializes in narrative storytelling that challenges, inspires, and engages. By blending grounded visuals with rich metaphorical themes, the company is dedicated to bringing distinct independent cinema to the global marketplace.
MEDIA & PRODUCTION CONTACT
EXECUTIVE CREATOR
Richard F. Dye
PRODUCTION COMPANY
Dyman Visions
OFFICIAL WEB PORTAL
dymanvisions
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