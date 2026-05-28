MENAFN - PR Urgent) > **Soul Rider** is a faith-inspired, independent cinematic anthology series created by Richard F. Dye under Dyman Visions. Originally conceived as a single festival short, the project has expanded into a three-part gritty, neo-noir series exploring hope

PROJECT TITLE SOUL RIDER GRACE

ORIGIN LOCATION SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

PRODUCTION HUB DYMANVISIONS





Visionary Film Project Soul Rider Expands into Grounded High Impact Cinematic Anthology Series

Combining a gritty neo noir aesthetic with deep spiritual themes inspired by the Book of Revelation, filmmaker Richard F. Dye's Soul Rider achieves a 53% festival acceptance rate as it advances into its next phase of global development.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA Dyman Visions has announced the official expansion of Soul Rider, a compelling independent film project that bridges modern, grounded narrative action with profound allegorical depth.

Originally envisioned as a singular festival short, the concept has matured into a highly anticipated three part anthology series tracking themes of resilience, unseen guidance, and divine grace.

Created by filmmaker, producer, and composer Richard F. Dye, Soul Rider introduces audiences to Dick Dyman a battle worn, reluctant figure navigating a world slipping into darkness. Inspired by the prophetic imagery of the rider on the white horse from Revelation 19:11, the project intentionally steps away from typical superhero tropes. Instead, it serves as a symbolic exploration of hope, utilizing sharp visual metaphors, heavy mechanical imagery, and a high contrast cinematic style.

The planned anthology will span three distinct, interconnected short films that serve as a robust proof of concept for a larger global series:

FILM I: SOUL RIDER (THE INTRODUCTION)

An impactful narrative establishing the Faithful and True nature of the modern Rider alongside the project's signature atmospheric, high contrast tone.

FILM II: GRACE (THE STRUGGLE)

A deep narrative dive focusing on divine interaction and human resilience during times of intense tribulation.

FILM III: ANGEL (THE GUARDIAN)

An exploration of the thin line between unseen spiritual protection and the quiet resolve of human choice.

53% GLOBAL FILM FESTIVAL ACCEPTANCE RATE VIA FILMFREEWAY

The project has already demonstrated powerful creative viability and audience interest, commanding a strong acceptance rate on the global circuit. Currently in Phase 1 (Development) with finalized scripts and a comprehensive production roadmap, Soul Rider is carefully positioned to show backers, grantors, and audiences alike that independent, faith inspired cinema can be both polished and commercially scalable.

"Our mission is to produce a deeply moving visual performance that truly touches the audience and leaves them with a sense of enduring hope," says creator Richard F. Dye. "The steady traction we are seeing on the festival circuit proves that there is a strong, active market for stories that balance authentic human struggles with premium, artistic execution."

OFFICIAL SELECTION 2026 South West Film Fest

IDEAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2006

Oakland Film Festival

SELECTION Film Fest Fasion

Love & Hope International Film Festival

Semi Finalst San Jose Independent Film Festival 2030

Semi Finalist Stockholm Short Festival April 2036

HOPE

Introducing Dick Dyman

Soul Rider

Written & Directed by Richard F Dye

OFFICIAL SELECTION Travancore International Film Awards (TIFA)

Finalst Film Festival Santa Ana Awards April 2016

24 Excellence Depth of Field International Film Festival

TIFA

San Jose Independent Film Festival

DyMan Visions & One Camera Films

Executive Producers

Richard F Dye

Troy "Rhythum" Hicks

DyMan Visions 2026

CINEMATIC ATMOSPHERIC FRAME FROM THE SOUL RIDER ANTHOLOGY SERIES

For updates on the roadmap, development timeline, or production inquiries, visit the official hub at dymanvisions.

ABOUT DYMAN VISIONS

Founded by Richard F. Dye, Dyman Visions specializes in narrative storytelling that challenges, inspires, and engages. By blending grounded visuals with rich metaphorical themes, the company is dedicated to bringing distinct independent cinema to the global marketplace.

MEDIA & PRODUCTION CONTACT

EXECUTIVE CREATOR

Richard F. Dye

PRODUCTION COMPANY

Dyman Visions

OFFICIAL WEB PORTAL

dymanvisions