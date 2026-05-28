E414 Productions Developing“Broken And Restored” Bowman Family Biopic

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > E414 Productions is developing“Broken and Restored,” a feature film based on the true story of Donnie and Cheryl Bowman. Written by Sam Juergens and produced by Brittany McVicker alongside Sharon Oliphant of 21 Five Films.

E414 Productions has acquired the life and book rights to“Broken and Restored,” the true story of Donnie and Cheryl Bowman, with plans to adapt the project into a feature film.

The screenplay is being written by Sam Juergens, known as a key creative producer behind the upcoming film“JIMMY.” The project is being produced by Brittany McVicker of E414 Productions alongside Sharon Oliphant of 21 Five Films.

“Broken and Restored” follows the lives of Donnie and Cheryl Bowman. While only portions of the family's journey have previously reached the public, the film aims to present a more complete and personal look at their story through themes of hardship, faith, perseverance, and redemption.

The story explores how years of struggle ultimately shaped a family whose influence reached far beyond their own household, producing a successful businessman, a missionary, a pastor, and eventually the current Vice President of the United States.

“This story deserves to be told, and having Cheryl Bowman involved creatively has been incredibly important to us throughout the process,” said producer Brittany McVicker.“We're honored to help bring this journey to the screen.”

The feature film is currently in development and is slated to shoot in Cincinnati, Ohio later this year. Casting and additional production details are expected to be announced at a later date.