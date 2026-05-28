Miraglow Launches Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare Collection For Sensitive Skin Across Canada And The United States

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > MiraGlow, a Canadian clean beauty brand based in Vaughan, Ontario, now offers a full line of vegan, hypoallergenic skincare products - including cleansers, serums, toners, and moisturizers - formulated for sensitive skin. Shipping across Canada and US.

MiraGlow Expands Clean Beauty Reach With Full Vegan Skincare Line Available Across Canada and the United States

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 28, 2026 - MiraGlow, a modern Canadian beauty and skincare brand

The MiraGlow skincare collection features over 19 in-stock products across key categories including cleansers, serums, toners, moisturizers, eye creams, facial oils, and deep-treatment masks. Standout products include the Gentle Face Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Vera, the Age Defying Serum, the Rosehip Antioxidant Serum, and the Men's Depuffing Eye Cream with Caffeine. Each formula is carefully developed using purposeful, high-performance ingredients such as Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Zinc PCA - delivering real, visible results without harsh irritants or animal-derived components.

What sets MiraGlow apart is its unwavering commitment to clean beauty standards. Every product in the line is 100% vegan, containing no lanolin, beeswax, or animal-sourced collagen, and is never tested on animals at any stage of production. Formulations are hypoallergenic and built to calm and strengthen the skin barrier - a particularly critical need for Canadian consumers facing the country's harsh seasonal climate changes, dry winters, and fluctuating humidity levels. Customers report softer, more hydrated skin in as little as one day, with visible improvements in glow, tone, and texture within three to four weeks of consistent use.

MiraGlow products are available exclusively through the brand's official website, where shoppers can browse the full skincare range, the Fragrance Mist Collection, and the Body + Hair line. The website also offers a detailed FAQ, expert skincare blog, and simple account management for returning customers. Building a complete routine is straightforward: start with the Kale Face Cleanser, layer with the Vitamin C Toner, and seal in hydration with the Vitamin C Lotion - a three-step system that forms the foundation of MiraGlow's recommended regimen.

"Beauty with purpose" is the guiding principle behind every MiraGlow product launch. The brand's mission extends beyond skincare: every purchase supports meaningful community initiatives that reflect the values MiraGlow and its customers share. Consumers who are ready to make the switch to cleaner, more effective skincare are encouraged to visit miraglow today, explore the full collection, and take advantage of free shipping on qualifying orders. MiraGlow products are formulated to layer seamlessly together and work across all skin types, making it easy for anyone to build a routine they will finally stick to.