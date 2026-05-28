Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan Unite To Watch Salman Khan's Rough Cut Of 'Maatrubhumi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted a private screening of the rough cut of his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace,' for a select group of his friends and seniors from the film industry.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a group picture from the evening featuring Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia and others.

In the picture, Salman Khan was seen posing in an all-black outfit while Chitrangada Singh looked graceful in a white ensemble.

Subhash Ghai stood at the centre of the frame as Sooraj Bharjatya, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry and Siddharth Roy Kapur posed together alongside.

Sharing the picture, Subhash Ghai wrote,“It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BOOMI with lead stars salman khan n Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of india n china at Galwan border with their respective emotions for their nations n their families with a theme of mutual peace n respect. Thank u dear salman for inviting n we wish u grand success of matribhoomi. With blessings. (sic)”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace', earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is reportedly based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The film was initially slated to release in April 2026 but reports later suggested that the film got pushed further amid changes, including its title change. As of now, the makers have not officially announced a final release date for the film.

Salman Khan has meanwhile been actively promoting the film and its songs. The actor recently unveiled tracks and promotional videos from the movie, on his social media account.

Talking about Salman Khan and his equation with the celebrated filmmakers present at the private screening, the superstar shares a warm relation with each one of them.

Talking about his equation with Sooraj Barjatya, the actor-director have collaborated for films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Talking about Kabir Khan and Salman, the two too have delivered successful films together including 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight'.

David Dhawan and Salman have worked together in several hit movies such as 'Judwaa', 'Biwi No.1', 'Partner' and others.

–IANS

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