Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across Tamil Nadu Until May 31 IMD Predicts Cooler Weather

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds till May 31 due to upper air cyclonic circulation systems over nearby regions. Showers are expected to bring relief from the intense summer heat

During the last 24 hours, isolated places in Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall, while dry weather prevailed in Puducherry and Karaikal. Neyyoor in Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall at 63 mm.

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At the same time, temperatures remained above normal in many places. Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district recorded a high temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit during the past day.

Meteorologists stated that upper air cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal are influencing the current weather pattern. However, the circulation that existed over the north Tamil Nadu coast has weakened.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms in districts including Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, and Erode.

Strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely in several regions. Apart from heavy rainfall zones, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected across many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For May 29, districts such as Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ranipet are expected to receive heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue on May 30 and May 31 as well. Hill areas in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall on May 30.

On May 31, heavy rain has been forecast in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts.

The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable regions to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds. The expected rainfall is likely to provide temporary relief from the harsh summer temperatures and improve weather conditions across the state.