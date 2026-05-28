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Iranian Military Opens Warning Fire On Ships Near Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian Military Opens Warning Fire On Ships Near Strait Of Hormuz


2026-05-28 10:36:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Iran's armed forces opened warning fire on four vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

According to the information, the vessels attempted to pass through the strait without prior coordination of their actions.

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Trend News Agency

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