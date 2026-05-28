Uzbekistan Records Growth In Audit Services Sector
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that the number of audit firms grew by 22 compared to December 31, 2024, reflecting continued expansion of the sector.
During the same period, the number of auditors increased by 142 specialists.
The report also noted that 34 local audit firms are members of major international networks and associations, while six firms operate as subsidiaries of international audit companies operating in Uzbekistan.--
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