Twisha Sharma Case: Giribala Singh To Be Presented In Court Today After CBI Arrest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will produce former judge Giribala Singh before the court on Friday after arresting her in connection with the alleged dowry death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

On Thursday, CBI took her to the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) campus in Bhopal for a medical examination.

Sources told IANS that a special medical camp was set up at the MANIT campus and formal approval for the examination was granted by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

An ambulance was also seen reaching the campus during the medical procedure.

Giribala Singh was arrested a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail in the high-profile case.

Before being taken for the medical examination, the CBI questioned her for nearly seven hours at her residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

A CBI team, accompanied by a heavy police force, reached her residence at around 10.30 a.m on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CBI officials also visited the residence of Principal District Judge (Bhopal) Manoj Kumar Srivastava to formally inform him about the arrest.

Officials were seen carrying arrest-related documents during the visit.

The development came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the interim bail granted to her by a Bhopal district court on May 15, three days after her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on May 12.

However, in its 17-page order passed earlier on Wednesday, the High Court observed that WhatsApp chats and statements by Twisha's family suggested that the allegations were not limited to her husband alone.

The court also referred to allegations that Twisha was pressured to terminate her pregnancy, noting that the termination of pregnancy was an admitted fact in the case.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, nearly five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who was arrested from Jabalpur on May 22, was remanded to CBI custody on Wednesday.