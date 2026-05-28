Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces For Rain And Strong Winds Storm Speed May Reach 60 Kmph

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and unbearable humidity, several parts of West Bengal finally received much-needed relief with rain and thunderstorms. The weather department has now predicted more showers

For the past several days, South Bengal had been reeling under scorching temperatures and excessive humidity, making conditions extremely uncomfortable for residents. However, Thursday evening brought a welcome change as thunderstorms and rainfall lashed Kolkata and several nearby districts. The showers helped bring down temperatures and offered much-needed relief from the sticky weather.

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According to the weather department, similar conditions are expected to continue on Friday as well. Several districts in South Bengal are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain with lightning is expected in districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. Strong winds with speeds between 50 and 60 kmph may also occur in these areas. Meanwhile, Kolkata and most other South Bengal districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall along with winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph.

The weather office has also predicted that Saturday will see similar weather conditions across many districts. West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Purulia may experience moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Due to continuous rainfall over the next couple of days, temperatures are likely to drop gradually, bringing relief from the uncomfortable summer heat. Residents across South Bengal can expect comparatively cooler and more pleasant conditions for now.

However, the rainy spell may begin to weaken from Sunday onwards. Similar weather is expected on Monday, after which dry conditions may gradually return to South Bengal. As a result, temperatures could rise once again in the coming days.

The weather department has issued forecasts for North Bengal as well. Districts such as Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall on Friday.

Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may also affect these districts. Light rainfall has been predicted across all North Bengal districts on Saturday too, indicating that the wet weather pattern will continue across the northern region for another day.