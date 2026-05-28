Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana's Comedy Recovers Strongly

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy entertainer has completed a steady two-week run at the box office. Despite fresh competition and reduced screens, the film has managed to stay stable

After witnessing a slowdown during the weekdays, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' showed impressive growth on its 14th day at the box office. The comedy-drama collected Rs 1.75 crore net on Thursday, marking a jump of nearly 46% compared to the previous day.

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The Mudassar Aziz directorial has now reached Rs 41.95 crore in total India net collections. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 49.77 crore, putting the film very close to the Rs 50 crore domestic gross milestone.

Overseas markets have also contributed steadily, with the film earning Rs 7.65 crore gross internationally. This takes the worldwide total to Rs 57.42 crore after two weeks in theatres.

While the second week saw collections dip during weekdays, the film benefited significantly from a healthy second weekend. Day 9 and Day 10 delivered the strongest numbers of Week 2, helping the film maintain momentum despite increasing competition.

Here's a look at the film's India net collections:

Week 1 Total: Rs 29 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.25 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.40 crore

Day 13: Rs 1.20 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.75 crore

Total India Net: Rs 41.95 crore

The latest Thursday growth indicates that audience interest still remains intact, and the film could witness another decent jump during its third weekend.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is currently facing competition from Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil' and the Hollywood release 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu'.

The arrival of these films has affected the comedy entertainer's screen count and show allocation in several centres. However, despite losing a section of screens, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to maintain a respectable hold at the box office.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles. The supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Deepika Amin. The movie was released in cinemas on May 15, 2026.