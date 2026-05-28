Born On May 29? You Share A Birthday With Pankaj Kapur, John F. Kennedy, Annette Bening And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) If you were born on 29 May, you share your birthday with an extraordinary group of actors, musicians, athletes, scientists and political leaders. The date has produced personalities who have shaped entertainment, literature, science, sports and public life across generations.

From acclaimed Indian actor Pankaj Kapur and former US President John F. Kennedy to Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening and Nobel Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, 29 May is associated with a remarkable range of influential figures.

Pankaj Kapur

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One of India's finest character actors, Pankaj Kapur has built a career spanning more than four decades across film, television and theatre. He is best known for his performances in Maqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and the hit television sitcom Office Office.

John F. Kennedy (1917–1963)

Kennedy served as the 35th President of the United States and remains one of the most influential political leaders of the 20th century. His administration is remembered for its role during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the advancement of the US space programme and efforts to expand civil rights.

Annette Bening

Annette Bening is a multiple-time Academy Award nominee celebrated for her work in films such as American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right and Being Julia. She is regarded as one of Hollywood's most accomplished performers.

Peter Higgs (1929–2024)

Theoretical physicist Peter Higgs revolutionised modern physics by proposing the existence of the Higgs boson, a particle central to understanding how matter acquires mass. His groundbreaking work earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013.

Tenzing Norgay (1914–1986)

Tenzing Norgay became a global icon after becoming one of the first climbers confirmed to have reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1953. Alongside Edmund Hillary, he achieved one of the greatest milestones in the history of exploration.

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher gained worldwide fame as the chief songwriter and lead guitarist of Oasis. His songwriting helped define the Britpop movement and produced enduring hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger".

Carmelo Anthony

A 10-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medallist, Carmelo Anthony is considered one of the most gifted scorers of his generation. He starred for teams including the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks during a career spanning nearly two decades.

King Charles II (1630) Patrick Henry (1736) Ebenezer Butterick (1826) G. K. Chesterton (1874) Bob Hope (1903) Anthony Geary (78) Rebbie Jackson (75) Danny Elfman (72) La Toya Jackson (69) Ted Levine (68) Melissa Etheridge (64) Lisa Whelchel (62) Chan Kinchla (56) Laverne Cox (53) Daniel Tosh (50) Mel B (50) Anders Holm (44) Noah Reid (38) Riley Keough (36) Gregg Sulkin (33) Maika Monroe (32) Paul Skenes (23)

Surbhi Jyoti

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Surbhi Jyoti became a household name after starring in the popular television drama Qubool Hai. She later cemented her popularity with leading roles in fantasy and supernatural television series.

Anupriya Goenka

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Anupriya Goenka has earned recognition for her work across films and streaming platforms. She is known for her performances in Sacred Games, Padmaavat and Criminal Justice.

Whether in cinema, politics, science, music or sports, 29 May has produced an unusually diverse group of influential personalities whose contributions continue to resonate around the world.