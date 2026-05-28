Hina Khan Celebrates Eid With Husband Rocky Jaiswal & Mother, Shares Candid Moments

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan celebrated Eid on the 28th of May with family and shared beautiful pictures reflecting on the warmth, laughter, togetherness and food on the occasion.

Taking to her social media account, Hina dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from her Eid celebrations at home.

In one of the pictures, the actress was seen dressed in an elegant white handcrafted 'kamdani (mukaish)' outfit while serving tea in beautiful blue and golden cups.

In another picture, Hina was seen sitting on the floor alongside her mother, husband Rocky and other family members, sharing a candid moment.

The actress also shared glimpses of the festive spread and decorated salad platters arranged on the dining table.

Hina also shared close-up shots of her embroidered outfit and colourful bangles further.

Sharing the photos, Hina wrote,“Eid reminds us that family is not just where we belong, it's every heart we choose to love. May our table grow bigger, our bonds grow deeper, and our laughter echo louder with every new soul welcomed home. Eid Mubarak.”

Hina Khan is known for being deeply spiritual and often shares motivational thoughts, prayers, and verses from the Quran on her social media.

The actress had recently posted a picture from her prayer time and asked her fans to keep her in their prayers.

For the uninitiated, Hina, who married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal in June last year, belongs to a different faith than him.

Despite that, the couple is often seen celebrating festivals together with equal enthusiasm and respect for each other's beliefs. The actress has frequently shared glimpses from her celebrations at the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The actress also is a big foodie and shares umpteen number of pictures and videos of her meals.

Recently, Hina was seen feeling emotional after her sister-in-law surprised her with a proper Bengali feast on the sets while she was busy shooting.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She later went on to participate in shows like 'Bigg Boss 11' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', followed by fictional shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Damaged 2', etc.

–IANS

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