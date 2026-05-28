Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Movie Completes Week 1 With THIS Collection

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 7: Vivek Soni's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil' has managed to stay steady at the box office despite tough competition and mixed reviews. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is slowly finding its audience

'Chand Mera Dil', starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, wrapped up its first week with a decent performance at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the romantic drama collected Rs 2.20 crore on Day 7, showing a slight growth from Wednesday's Rs 1.90 crore.

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The film's total India net collection now stands at an estimated Rs 19.45 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 22.98 crore. Overseas, the movie added another Rs 15 lakh on Thursday, taking its international total to around Rs 3.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 26 crore.

Despite limited pre-release hype and average reviews, the film has managed to hold its ground through the week.

The romantic drama entered theatres on May 22, 2026, in a crowded release window. It faced direct competition from the Hollywood biggie 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' and also shared screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which continues to attract audiences in its second week.

Like most theatrical releases, 'Chand Mera Dil' saw a strong opening weekend followed by a sharp Monday drop. However, the collections stabilised during the weekdays, which is being viewed as a positive sign ahead of the second weekend.

Day-wise India Net Collection:

Day 1 – Rs 3 crore

Day 2 – Rs 3.65 crore

Day 3 – Rs 4.25 crore

Day 4 – Rs 2.25 crore

Day 5 – Rs 2.10 crore

Day 6 – Rs 1.90 crore

Day 7 – Rs 2.20 crore

Total – Rs 19.45 crore

Apart from the box office numbers, the film has also remained a talking point on social media. Ananya Panday's contemporary Bharatanatyam dance sequence from the film recently went viral and triggered mixed reactions online. While several users mocked the choreography and performance, others defended the actress for trying something different.

At the same time, many viewers appreciated the film's softer and healthier portrayal of romance. Audiences particularly praised the chemistry between Lakshya and Ananya, noting that the relationship shown in the film avoids toxic clichés often seen in mainstream romantic dramas.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Karan Johar's banner, 'Chand Mera Dil' also features Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in important roles. Though the film may not have opened with massive numbers, it appears to be building a loyal audience gradually.