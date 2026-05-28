Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal Starrer Maintains Strong Hold In Second Week

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continues its impressive run at the box office with steady second-week collections in India and overseas. The thriller is now just a step away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 maintained a stable performance on Day 8 despite witnessing a slight dip in earnings. According to early trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 6.50 crore net in India on Thursday. The number is only marginally lower than the Rs 6.65 crore earned on Day 7, reflecting the film's consistent hold at the ticket window.

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The thriller was screened across 3,453 shows on its second Thursday, with evening and night shows continuing to attract strong audience turnout. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 47.75 percent, showing solid demand even after the first week.

The Jeethu Joseph directorial has now collected an estimated Rs 81.80 crore net in India, while the domestic gross total stands at Rs 94.91 crore. Kerala once again emerged as the film's strongest market, contributing nearly Rs 5.55 crore gross on Day 8 alone.

Other southern regions also added steady numbers. Karnataka contributed around Rs 80 lakh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 48 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 45 lakh. The remaining territories across India collectively contributed approximately Rs 25 lakh.

Among dubbed versions, the Tamil release registered 29.07 percent occupancy, while Kannada screenings stood at 21.83 percent. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.58 percent.

Drishyam 3 is also witnessing a strong response internationally. The film reportedly earned around Rs 5.50 crore overseas on Day 8, taking its total international gross to nearly Rs 103 crore.

With domestic and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 197.91 crore. The film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore milestone in the coming days.

Amid the film's successful theatrical run, Mohanlal thanked fans for supporting the franchise through the years. Sharing a message on X, the actor wrote,“Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3.”

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 marks the final chapter of the acclaimed thriller franchise and released globally on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday.