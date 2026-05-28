Carnival Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure Of Personal Information

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Carnival cybersecurity incident

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Carnival Corporation data breach. Carnival learned of an incident on or about April 14, 2026.

What Happened

On or about April 14, 2026, Carnival reported detecting unauthorized activity involving an employee's account after a social engineering scheme deceived an employee and allowed access to a portion of the Company's systems.

An investigation revealed that certain personal information may have been involved in the breach. Approximately 5,995,277 individuals were affected by the breach.

Information Exposed

Carnival has confirmed that the impacted data may include names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and state or government-issued identification numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Carnival may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Carnival breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Carnival incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Carnival Corporation

Since its launch in 1972, Carnival Corporation & plc has grown into the dominant name in the cruise industry, running dozens of ships through multiple cruise lines and transporting millions of guests around the world each year.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: