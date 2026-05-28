Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc. Boosts Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. Investment To USD 56 Million

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc. announced it has increased its holdings in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. to 2,000,000 shares, worth approximately USD 56 million, as part of its long-term investment in Japan's leading entertainment-sector companies.

Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc. (Headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshihiro Shimamura) is a film production and investment firm that holds long-term positions in leading Japanese entertainment companies. With this latest acquisition, the firm's total holding in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter“Hankyu Hanshin Holdings”) - a major conglomerate with significant entertainment operations - has reached 2,000,000 shares, valued at approximately USD 56 million.

1. Rationale for the Investment

Beyond its film production activities, Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc. takes long-term positions in companies with high-quality assets and sustainable growth potential. This acquisition reflects our confidence in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings' solid management foundation and future potential, and is intended as a pure, long-term investment.

In particular, we view the following three attributes as the foundation of the company's distinctive value.

■ A highly distinctive business portfolio and content

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings' portfolio is exceptionally well-constructed. It combines stable lifestyle infrastructure-railways and real estate-with multi-generational entertainment content such as the Hanshin Tigers and the Takarazuka Revue.

Furthermore, Toho Co., Ltd. and Kansai Television Co., Ltd., both of which are accounted for using the equity method, are considered cornerstone assets of the Japanese entertainment industry.

Toho Co., Ltd. possesses leading production and distribution capabilities and a robust theatrical distribution network. We also have high expectations for the company's role as the largest shareholder of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., where it is driving collaboration in the media and broadcasting sectors.

Meanwhile, Kansai Television Broadcasting has garnered high international acclaim for its outstanding production capabilities, as evidenced by its status as the first Japanese television drama series to be officially selected for the competition section of the Cannes International Series Festival (CANNESERIES).

As a firm rooted in the video production industry, we particularly admire how these equity-method affiliates anchor the group's media and broadcasting strategy, driving meaningful collaboration across the sector.

■Confidence in asset value and the revenue base

We have strong confidence in the exceptional value of the group's real estate holdings, particularly around Osaka's Umeda district, and in the stable, recurring returns these assets generate.

■Respect for the current management

We support Hankyu Hanshin Holdings' current management policies and governance structure, and have strong confidence in its leadership team.

2. Investment Track Record

《Major Corporate Holdings (Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc.)》

・Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

A major holding company based in the Kansai region, operating diversified businesses including railways, real estate, and entertainment.

・CyberAgent, Inc.

A leading Japanese IT company driving digital entertainment through internet advertising, gaming, and streaming services.

・Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

One of Japan's key commercial broadcasters, a comprehensive media company creating global animation IPs and popular formats such as the "M-1 Grand Prix."

《Major Personal Holdings (Yoshihiro Shimamura)》

・TV Tokyo Holdings, Inc.

One of Japan's key commercial broadcasters, known for exporting successful television formats and providing production expertise to international markets, and we are the largest individual shareholder of the company.

・Oricon Inc.

The name is synonymous with Japan's most famous music charts. A leading entertainment data and consulting firm that has established a unique position in both the data business-driven by proprietary research methods-and news distribution. Our company is the firm's largest individual shareholder.

Profile: Yoshihiro Shimamura, CEO

Yoshihiro Shimamura is a Tokyo-based entrepreneur, investor, and film producer who launched his first business as a teenager.

As an investor, he is a major shareholder of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc., CyberAgent, Inc., and Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings, Inc., and the largest individual shareholder of TV Tokyo Holdings, Inc. and Oricon, Inc combined equity holdings are valued at approximately USD 200 million.

As a film producer, he creates films aimed at global audiences. His first three works each won awards at international film festivals, and his latest film reached the top two on Netflix in six countries and debuted at number one on a major U.S. streaming platform.

He has been featured by Bloomberg as a private investor and film producer, discussing the 2026 outlook for IP and content equities and his investment strategy.





His book "Something that the Billionaires Next Door Do after 5pm." (PHP Institute, 2024) won 2nd place overall and the Economics & Finance Category Award at the 2025 Readers' Choice Business Book Grand Prix. His follow-up, "The Millionaire's Theory of Community Capital for Surviving the 100-Year Life Era" (President Inc., 2025), placed 7th overall and 2nd in Economics & Finance at the 2026 edition of the same award.

Collaborated with JAXA to develop and launch a satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Yoshihiro Shimamura Official Website: