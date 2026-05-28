V-P Radhakrishnan To Begin 3-Day Visit To K'taka, Goa And Kerala Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will undertake a three-day visit to Karnataka, Goa and Kerala starting Friday to attend official events, along with religious and cultural celebrations.

On Friday, the Vice President will attend the global celebration marking 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Later in the day, he will attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of University BDT College of Engineering at Davangere, Karnataka, said an official statement.

On May 30, the Vice President will participate in the Statehood Day celebrations of Goa at Panaji. Later in the day, he will visit CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography, Goa.

On May 31, the Vice President will visit the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will also inaugurate the SIRI Industrial Park at Belthangady, Karnataka.

Later in the day, the Vice President will visit Kerala to inaugurate the 140th Foundation Anniversary celebrations of Deepika Malayalam Daily at Kottayam.

He will also visit Kannur to participate in a private function organised by C. Sadanandan Master, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), said the statement.

Last week, Vice President Radhakrishnan, in his capacity of Rajya Sabha Chairman, appointed BJP Member Raghav Chadha as the new Chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Upper House.

The Committee was reconstituted on May 20 with its other members being Jebi Mather Hisham, Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Mayank Kumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary, Sandosh Kumar P. and Shambhu Sharan Patel.

The key responsibility for Chadha came close to his recent switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with six other MPs in the Upper House.

In April, seven Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Rajinder Gupta -- defected from the AAP to the BJP, dealing a major blow to the AAP as its strength in the Upper House plunged from 10 to just three.

Soon after, Chadha met President Droupadi Murmu regarding the alleged misuse of state resources by the AAP-led government in Punjab.