(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Meed Growth and Athos Metals Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement with Respect to Qualifying Transaction May 28, 2026 8:11 PM EDT | Source: Meed Growth Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (" Meed ") and Athos Metals Corp. (" Athos "), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, are pleased to announce that further to Athos' press release dated April 30, 2026, Meed and Athos have entered into a binding merger agreement dated May 28, 2026 (the " Merger Agreement ") in respect of a proposed arm's length qualifying transaction of Meed, to be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the " Proposed Transaction "), which will constitute Meed's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (" Policy 2.4 ") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ")). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the resulting issuer (the " Resulting Issuer ") will carry on the business of Athos and is expected to meet the Exchange's initial listing requirements for a Tier 2 mining issuer, subject to the Exchange's review and final acceptance. The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to: (i) the completion of the Private Placement (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000 or such other amount as determined by Athos; (ii) the approval by the directors of Meed and Athos of the Proposed Transaction and the matters related therein; (iii) completion of the Consolidation (as defined below); (iv) completion of the acquisition of the Empire District Property (as defined below) and Silverback Project (as defined below) by Athos pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement (as defined below); and (v) the receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange or governmental authorizations and consents, including the Exchange. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent referred to herein and in the Merger Agreement, Meed and Athos anticipate that the Proposed Transaction will be completed by September 30, 2026. There is no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed herein or at all. Trading in the common shares of Meed (each, a " Meed Share ") is currently halted in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Proposed Transaction has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the Exchange. The Proposed Qualifying Transaction The Proposed Transaction will result in Meed acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Athos in exchange for the issuance of securities of Meed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Athos, Meed and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meed to be incorporated for the purposes of completing the Proposed Transaction (" AcquisitionCo "), which will result in the entity resulting from the amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) of AcquisitionCo and Athos becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meed. The Proposed Transaction is expected to result in the existing shareholders of Athos owning a majority of the outstanding Meed Shares (after completion of the Proposed Transaction and Consolidation, referred to herein as the " Resulting Issuer Shares ") and the Resulting Issuer will be renamed "Athos Metals Corp." or such other name as Athos may determine (the " Name Change "). The Proposed Transaction will not constitute a "Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in the Policy 2.4) or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities laws. Prior to the effective time of the Proposed Transaction (the " Effective Time "), it is expected that Meed will complete a share consolidation (the " Consolidation ") in respect of the Meed Shares on such basis so as to ascribe a deemed value of $0.07 to each pre-Consolidation Meed Share (each, a " Meed Post-Consolidation Share ") with reference to the deemed listing price of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the Exchange. Additionally, all outstanding incentive stock options and warrants of Meed shall be adjusted on the same basis as the Consolidation in connection with the Proposed Transaction. As consideration for the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Athos, holders of the issued and outstanding common shares of Athos (" Athos Shares ") (including Athos Shares issuable upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts (as defined below)) will receive one (1) Resulting Issuer Share/Meed Post-Consolidation Share for each one (1) Athos Share (the " Exchange Ratio ") held. Excluding any Athos Shares that may be issued upon the conversion of any Subscription Receipts and assuming no other convertible securities of Athos are exercised prior to the Effective Time, it is expected that (i) 62,766,333 Athos Shares outstanding as of the Effective Time held by current holders of Athos Shares will be exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares at a deemed price per Resulting Issuer Share equal to the Subscription Receipt Price (as defined below) for deemed consideration of $6,276,333, (ii) an additional number of Athos Shares so as to result in VR Resources Ltd. (" VR ") holding 9.9% of the aggregate number of Resulting Issuer Shares on a non-diluted basis pursuant to the terms of an acquisition agreement dated February 25, 2026, between VR and Athos, as may be amended from time to time (the " Acquisition Agreement ") will be exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares at a deemed price per Resulting Issuer Share equal to the Subscription Receipt Price, and (iii) all Athos Shares issuable upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts or pursuant to the exercise of any other convertible securities of Athos prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction will be exchanged for an equal number of Resulting Issuer Shares at a deemed price per Resulting Issuer Share equal to the Subscription Receipt Price. In addition, there are currently 4,050,000 outstanding incentive stock options of Athos, each exercisable for one Athos Share, and holders thereof will receive an aggregate of 4,050,000 incentive stock options of the Resulting Issuer, each exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share, pursuant to the Exchange Ratio. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice by both Meed and Athos. In connection with the Acquisition Agreement, a finder's fee in the amount of $107,904.30 in cash will be payable to 1821 Capital Corp., an arm's length party to both Athos and Meed. The Private Placement In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Athos intends to complete two concurrent non-brokered private placements (together, the " Private Placement "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 or such other amount as Athos may determine through the issuance of subscription receipts. The Private Placement will consist of subscription receipts of Athos (the " Subscription Receipts ") at a price of $0.10 per Subscription Receipt (the " Subscription Receipt Price "), the proceeds of which will be used to advance exploration on Athos' mineral properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes, and subscription receipts of Athos (the " FT Subscription Receipts ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Subscription Receipt, the proceeds of which will be used to advance exploration on the Athos' mineral properties. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without additional consideration or further action by the holder, one Athos Share upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below). Each FT Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without additional consideration or further action by the holder, one Athos Share (a " FT Athos Share ") that shall qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before September 30, 2026, the Subscription Receipts and the FT Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and each holder thereof shall be entitled to receive an amount equal to the aggregate purchase price of their Subscription Receipts and/or FT Subscription Receipts, plus their pro-rata share of any interest earned thereon. The " Escrow Release Conditions " shall include: (i) completion of the acquisition of the Empire and Silverback claims located in northwest Ontario pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement; (ii) receipt of all required regulatory and the Exchange approvals in respect of the Private Placement; and (iii) such other conditions as may be agreed upon by Athos. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Athos Shares issued pursuant to the Subscription Receipts shall be exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares and the FT Athos Shares shall be exchanged for flow-through Resulting Issuer Shares. In connection with the Private Placement, Athos may pay finder's fees in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies. The amount and form of any such fees have not yet been determined and will be disclosed in a subsequent news release once settled. Securities issued in connection with the Private Placement and any finder's securities will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods and any Exchange escrow or resale restrictions, as applicable. Resulting Issuer Capitalization On completion of the Proposed Transaction, assuming (a) no changes to the capitalization of either Meed or Athos prior to the Effective Time (including no exercise of any convertible securities), (b) completion of the transactions under the Acquisition Agreement and (c) that the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts are converted into Athos Shares and FT Athos Shares respectively prior to the escrow release deadline (being such time and date as may be specified in, or determined in accordance with, the escrow agreement to be entered into between Athos and an escrow agent in connection with the Private Placement) (the " Escrow Release Deadline "), the capitalization of the Resulting Issuer is expected to comprise the following:

Shareholders Number of Resulting Issuer Shares/Securities Percentage Undiluted Percentage Diluted Existing shareholders of Meed 9,450,000 9.40% 8.93% Current existing shareholders of Athos 62,766,333 62.45% 59.34% Subscription Receipt and FT Subscription Receipt purchasers(1) 18,333,333 18.24% 17.33% VR Resources Ltd.(2) 9,949,408 9.90% 9.41% Total (Undiluted): 100,499,075 100% 95.01% Athos Options(3) 4,050,000

3.83% Meed Options(4) 945,000

0.893% Meed Broker Warrants(5) 280,000

0.0265% Total (Diluted): 105,774,075

100%

Notes:

(1) Assuming: (i) the sale of Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 and FT Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $1,000,000; and (ii) conversion of Subscription Receipts into Athos Shares in the case of the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts into FT Athos Shares in the case of the FT Subscription Receipts, as applicable, prior to the Escrow Release Deadline.

(2) Among other things, pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, Athos agreed to issue to VR prior to the Effective Time, such number of Athos Shares so as to result in VR holding 9.9% of the total number of issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares, as determined on a non-diluted basis, on the date the Resulting Issuer Shares commence trading on the Exchange, calculated after giving effect to all Resulting Issuer Shares issued at the time of the Proposed Transaction, including, without limitation, all Resulting Issuer Shares issued upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts, but excluding any other convertible equity or debt securities outstanding at such time.

(3) Each exercisable to acquire one (1) Athos Share (Resulting Issuer Share) for the period and exercise price specified in the relevant award agreement.

(4) Each exercisable to acquire one (1) Meed Post-Consolidation Share (Resulting Issuer Share) until June 30, 2031 at an exercise price of approximately $0.143.

(5) Each exercisable to acquire one (1) Meed Post-Consolidation Share (Resulting Issuer Share) until June 30, 2026 at an exercise price of approximately $0.143. In the event the Proposed Transaction is completed after June 30, 2026, the Meed Broker Warrants will have expired and no longer be outstanding.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions as are standard for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to (i) the receipt of shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction to the extent required by applicable law and policies of the Exchange; (ii) the receipt of regulatory and Exchange approval for the Proposed Transaction to the extent required by applicable law and policies of the Exchange; (iii) the filing with the applicable securities regulatory authorities of a management information circular or filing statement regarding the Proposed Transaction; (iv) the receipt of conditional approval from the Exchange for the Proposed Transaction and the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares upon completion of the Proposed Transaction; and (v) the completion of the Private Placement, Name Change, Consolidation, transactions contemplated by the Acquisition Agreement and other matters as may be agreed to between Athos and Meed. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all.

Certain existing securities of Meed remain subject to the CPC escrow regime under Policy 2.4. In addition, securities held by principals of the Resulting Issuer at closing are expected to be subject to escrow under Exchange Policy 5.4 - Capital Structure, Escrow and Resale Restrictions, with the applicable terms and release schedule to be disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement.

Information About Athos

Athos was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on November 16, 2022, under the name "Athos Metals Corp." Athos is a critical minerals exploration company focused on advancing high-quality, district-scale projects in Canada.

Empire District Property - Athos' Material Property

(i) Athos' Acquisition

Athos is party to the Acquisition Agreement, pursuant to which, Athos has the right to acquire the Empire District Property (as defined below) from VR. Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, in consideration for the acquisition, Athos agreed to pay VR $200,000 in cash on the execution date of the Acquisition Agreement, $200,000 (subject to a deduction for any costs exceeding $300,000 related to a VTEM airborne geophysical survey) in cash on the closing date, and deliver Athos Shares so as to result in VR holding 9.9% of the total number of issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares, as determined on a non-diluted basis, on the date the Resulting Issuer Shares commence trading on the Exchange. As part of the transaction, Athos also agreed to assume VR's obligations under two key agreements. These include a royalty agreement with 2873454 Ontario Inc. dated September 11, 2024, which requires Athos to pay a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Empire District Property, including the mining claims and any future acquired interests. Additionally, Athos agreed to honour the memorandum of understanding with Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation (the " First Nation "), committing to respect the First Nation's Aboriginal and treaty rights, engage in consultation regarding exploration activities and make annual exploration payments equal to 3% of total annual early exploration costs. Athos will also collaborate with the First Nation to identify opportunities for local businesses and members to participate in the exploration activities. Completion of the acquisition by Athos of the Empire District Property is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent including, without limitation, the receipt of conditional Exchange approval in respect of the Proposed Transaction. There is no guarantee the transactions contemplated by the Acquisition Agreement will be completed on the terms described herein or at all.

(ii) Location

The " Empire District Property " comprises three separate properties; the Empire, Mack and Rambler properties (the " Empire Property ", the " Mack Property " and the " Rambler Property " respectively) and is primarily in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Empire District Property is located 75 km east of Ignace and 170 km northwest of Thunder Bay along Ontario Highway 17.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



(iii) Geology and Mineralization

The Empire District Property is located within the Marmion terrane of the Superior Province and is underlain by Mesoarchean to Neoarchean granitic rocks and lesser metavolcanic rocks situated between the Graham greenstone belt to the north and the Lumby Lake greenstone belt to the south. A poorly exposed, approximately one km-wide belt of mafic metavolcanic rocks that partially underlie the western part of the Empire Property connects the Lumby Lake greenstone belt to the south with the Graham greenstone belt to the north. The Graham greenstone belt is a sparsely studied Mesoarchean (to potentially Neoarchean) greenstone belt composed of gneissic mafic metavolcanic rocks with lesser komatiites and clastic metasedimentary rocks.

Outcrop exposure on the Empire District Property is relatively poor. Ground cover consists of a mix of glaciofluvial and morainal till, alluvial material from the English River and organic terrain including peat bogs. On the eastern claim block of the Empire Property, a 70 m long roadcut of Highway 17 exposes massive granitoid and mafic intrusions and the Westwood PGE-Ni-Cu target.

(iv) Historic and Ongoing Exploration and Data

Prior to 2022, there is no record of systematic mineral exploration within the granitoid-rich portions of the Marmion terrane in the Upsala-English River-Graham region, where the sulphide-bearing Westwood target of the Empire Property is located. The majority of historical mineral exploration was completed on the Westwood target within the Empire Property.

(v) Empire Property

The majority of exploration activities completed to date at the Empire District Property have focused on the Westwood target within the Empire Property.

In 2022, the Westwood Ni-Cu-PGE+Au mineral occurrence was discovered by Holbik while following up on regional silt samples anomalous in Pd.1 Resampling of the anomalous lake sediments, resulted in 2 of 12 sediment samples returning 4 ppb Pd, 80.1 ppm Cu and 5 ppb Pd, 108.5 ppm Cu2. Follow-up prospecting in this area led to the discovery of disseminated sulphides hosted by coarse gabbro in a large roadcut along Highway 17.3

The 70-meter-long Highway 17 roadcut that hosts the primary mineral showing was the focus area for both property visits. Check samples assayed values consistent with samples obtained in 2022, with a highlight of 0.286 ppm Pd, 0.259 ppm Pt, 0.164 ppm Au, 2100 ppm Cu and 491 ppm Ni.4

In late 2023, an airborne geophysical survey (magnetics, electromagnetics) was flown over the Westwood target and general Empire Property area by Xcalibur Multiphysics

Between November 4 and November 10, 2024, Dias Geophysical Limited (" Dias ") carried out a 2D resistivity and induced polarization survey on the Westwood target. Three lines were surveyed and were planned to test the strong magnetic high outlined from the 2023 airborne survey. Two lines (5100, 5700) were oriented NW/SE and a third longer line (3500) was oriented NE/SW. Dias performed 2D and 3D inversions on the collected dataset, producing both chargeability and resistivity models as deliverables.

The Empire Property's primary magnetic and IP anomalies were tested in 2024. In total, 1,186 meters of NQ diameter core was drilled in five (5) separate holes from three (3) pad locations by VR. The results from the Empire District Property's maiden drill program were encouraging.5

Between 2017 and 2022, additional mineral claims were added to the Empire Property where the area selected for staking included magnetic anomalies identified in OGS regional magnetic data. The prospective magnetic anomalies were subsequently identified as Rye, Rush, Trewartha and Macron.

As a continuation of exploration strategies from earlier exploration programs from VR during 2023 - 2025, Athos formally engaged Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys Ltd. to complete a VTEM Plus electromagnetic and magnetic gradiometry survey covering the Empire, Rambler and Mack Properties in March of 2026. The VTEM Plus survey was be completed during the final week of May 2026 and final deliverables expected by the end of June.

(vi) Mack Property

The claims making up the Mack Property cover approximately 2,112 hectares and were staked between 2017 and 2022 as part of VR's district-wide staking strategy. The Mack Property covers a large multi-kilometer magnetic high anomaly and anomalous platinum, palladium, copper and nickel samples in OGS regional lake sediment data.

(vii) Rambler Property

The claims making up the Rambler Property cover approximately 2,084 hectares and were staked between 2017 and 2022 as part of VR's district-wide staking strategy. Regional interpretation of OGS magnetic and lake sediment data identified the Chartrand / Petry Station area as hosting mafic-ultramafic intrusive magnetic anomalies within the Marmion Terrane. The presence of historical sulphide occurrences with anomalous gold values within the Rambler Property area provided additional targeting rationale for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit model.

Silverback Project

The " Silverback Project " consists of the Silverback property and the Aztec property covering 6,800 hectares and is situated on the west side of Lac des Mille Lacs in northwestern Ontario, approximately 120 km northwest of Thunder Bay and 62 km northeast of Atikokan. The Silverback Project is accessible year-round via logging roads connecting to TransCanada Highway 17 and Highway 11. The Silverback Project falls within the traditional territories of the Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

The Silverback Project straddles the northern margin of the Lac de Mille Lacs greenstone belt and the tonalitic Marmion Terrane within the central Wabigoon Sub province of the Superior Craton. The property features overlapping mineral systems: an orogenic, intrusion-related, shear zone-hosted copper-gold-silver system and magmatic nickel-copper mineralization hosted within layered mafic-ultramafic intrusions. Surface sampling has identified high-grade copper-gold mineralization along northeast-trending shear zones across a 3.5 km mineralized corridor, with individual outcrop grab samples returning values of up to 9.5 g/t Au and 5.6% Cu.6 Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the property.

In 2023, an airborne DIGEM frequency-domain electromagnetic survey was flown over the Silverback Project.7 In late 2024, a detailed 3D DCIP geophysical survey successfully delineated three large near-surface IP anomalies correlating with previously identified conductivity zones.8 The most advanced of these, the Central Zone, represents a 1.2 km high-amplitude chargeability anomaly following a north-south structural break identified in magnetic data, coincident with outcrops of sheared gabbro hosting high-grade copper-gold mineralization.9 A two-hole, 314-metre maiden drill program completed in spring 2024 tested near-surface conductors from the DIGEM survey10 and confirmed the structural and intrusive mineralization models, intersecting 109 metres of anomalous gold in sericite-altered porphyry and nickel-chromium mineralization in an adjacent mafic-ultramafic dyke.11 Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the property. Athos is currently evaluating options to further advance the Silverback Project.

Athos, Empire District Property and Silverback Project Financial Information

Set forth below is certain available financial information derived from Athos' preliminary unaudited financial statements, with all amounts in Canadian dollars:



Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2026

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Assets $1,117,701 $1 Liabilities $88,957 $14,429 Revenues Nil Nil Comprehensive Loss $394,381 $10,000

Set forth below is certain available financial information derived from the preliminary unaudited carve out financial statements in respect of the Empire District Property and Silverback Project, with all amounts in Canadian dollars:



Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Assets $1,112,148 Liabilities $11,503 Revenues Nil Comprehensive Loss $392,806

All financial figures are unaudited and remain subject to change.

Insiders and Non-Arm's Length Parties of the Resulting Issuer

Meed will procure the resignations of each of the incumbent directors of Meed, and Athos will designate up to five individuals, in its sole and absolute discretion, to the board of directors of Meed with effect as of the Effective Time. It is anticipated that the senior management of the Resulting Issuer will be as follows: Alex Bayer as Chief Executive Officer, Raul Sanabria as Vice President Exploration and Regina Lara Yunes as Chief Financial Officer. Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, VR shall have the right to nominate one director to the board of the Resulting Issuer until the earlier of 12 months following the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Acquisition Agreement and VR owning less than 5% of the Resulting Issuer Shares.

Alex Bayer - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Alex is a seasoned mining executive and corporate-securities lawyer with more than 20 years of experience building, financing, and governing resource companies across multiple jurisdictions. Alex has led companies from early-stage exploration through public listings, capital raises, and project development and has guided complex transactions, joint ventures, and acquisitions. He brings deep expertise in capital markets, corporate governance, and Indigenous and government engagement. Alex's legal background underpins Athos' disciplined approach to transactions, structuring, and risk management, ensuring projects are acquired, financed, and advanced with clarity, alignment, and long-term value creation.

Raul Sanabria - Vice President Exploration

Raul is an accomplished mining and exploration professional with more than 25 years of international experience advancing projects across Europe, West Africa, Canada, and Central and South America. He has a strong track record of mineral discovery and is recognized for identifying high-quality opportunities and consolidating prospective mining districts for long-term value creation. Raul has been an early mover and co-founder of several exploration and mining companies, demonstrating consistent leadership and technical insight. He holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, with P.Geo and EurGeol designations.

Regina Lara Yunes - Chief Financial Officer

Regina is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor's of Technology in Accounting with Distinctions from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. As a Senior Financial Reporting Manager at Treewalk, she provides accounting, financial reporting, and compliance services to publicly listed companies. Prior to her time at Treewalk, Regina worked at a Vancouver-based public accounting firm, providing audit and tax services to private and public companies. Regina has also acted as Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly listed junior exploration companies.

Principals or Insiders

Other than as disclosed above and the additional directors of the Resulting Issuer to be determined prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer is not expected to have any other principals or insiders, as defined in Policy 1.1 - Interpretation of the Exchange.

Meed Growth Corp.

Meed was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2021, and is a Capital Pool Company (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4) listed on the Exchange. Meed has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash and cash equivalents.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Raul Sanabria, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Sanabria is not independent of Athos, as he serves as Athos' VP, Exploration.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Meed Growth Corp.

Contact: Matthew Gustavson - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Telephone: (833) 676-0762

Athos Metals Corp.

Contact: Alex Bayer - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: (416) 800-9076

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain technical information summarized herein is historical in nature and derived from prior operators or third-party reports. Athos has not independently verified all such information, although it believes the information to be relevant for understanding the property.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to the Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Meed and Athos was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Meed and Athos with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding Athos' and the Resulting Issuer's capitalization, closing of the Acquisition Agreement, whether the Proposed Transaction will be consummated and whether the Private Placement will be completed, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction will be satisfied and whether the Private Placement will be fully subscribed and whether the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts will occur prior to the Escrow Release Deadline, the ability of the Resulting Issuer to carry out its exploration activities and incur and renounce exploration expenditures, or the timing for completing the Proposed Transaction and Private Placement.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of Meed and Athos' expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Meed and Athos believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Acquisition Agreement, the Proposed Transaction and/or Private Placement and to cause the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and FT Subscription Receipts prior to the applicable deadlines; the ability of Athos meet its obligations under the Acquisition Agreement; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction and/or Private Placement on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Proposed Transaction and/or Private Placement on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; the ability of the Resulting Issuer and Athos to carry out its exploration activities as currently contemplated; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Proposed Transaction and/or Private Placement. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Meed and Athos and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Meed and Athos have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Meed and Athos do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Although management considers such forward-looking statements to be reasonable as of the date hereof, assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Meed does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

1 GeologyOntario Mineral Record MDI000000003898:

2Ibid.

3Ibid.

4 Campbell, D.A and 6 coauthors (2024). Report of Activities, 2023, Regional Geologist Program. Thunder Bay South Regional Resident Geologist Report, Thunder Bay South District. Ontario Geological Survey, Open File 6409: p. 58 - 68

5 VR Resources Ltd. News Release dated December 17, 2024 - "VR Resources Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Empire Project in Ontario"

6 VR Resources Ltd. News Release dated October 22, 2024 - "VR Resources Confirms 50m Base Metal Sulfide Intersection at Silverback Project in Ontario, with Gold Assays Pending"

7 Ibid.

8 VR Resources Ltd. News Release dated January 7, 2025 - "VR Resources Outlines Targets for Upcoming Drilling at Silverback Copper-Gold Project in Ontario"

9 Ibid.

10 VR Resources Ltd. News Release dated October 22, 2024 - "VR Resources Confirms 50m Base Metal Sulfide Intersection at Silverback Project in Ontario, with Gold Assays Pending"

11 VR Resources Ltd. News Release dated October 24, 2024 - "VR Resources Confirms Gold in Porphyry Intrusion Cutting Nickel Sulfide Mineralization at Silverback Project in Ontario"

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Source: Meed Growth Corp.