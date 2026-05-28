Confimarket Wins Hackcanton Season 1 With Privacy-Preserving Consensus And Market Intelligence Infrastructure Built On Canton Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confimarket, backed and incubated by WebWise Capital, is pioneering confidential consensus discovery and information-aggregation infrastructure for institutional participants requiring strict privacy, robust market structures, and advanced financial workflows. Built on the Canton Network, the privacy-preserving market intelligence platform secured first place at the inaugural HackCanton Season 1 grand final, emerging victorious from a competitive global pool of more than 300 development teams across 15 countries.

Confimarket, a privacy-preserving prediction market built on Canton Network, has won first place at HackCanton Season after advancing through a competitive field of more than 300 builders from over 15 countries.

The project was selected as the first-place winner following the grand final of HackCanton Season 1, an ecosystem hackathon organized by AppsFactory and focused on DeFi, RWA, DAO & Governance, and AI applications for Canton Network.

Confimarket is being developed as a prediction market for serious capital and demanding participants. Its core thesis is that prediction markets become materially more valuable when users can participate without exposing sensitive strategy, intent, or positioning to the broader market.

Prediction markets have already shown their ability to aggregate information at scale. However, many high-value participants - including professional traders, institutions, analysts, and organizations with sensitive views - may be reluctant to participate in fully transparent public markets. Confimarket is designed around that gap: market-based information discovery with privacy-preserving participation, credible settlement, and infrastructure suitable for more advanced financial workflows.

"Prediction markets are one of the most important categories in crypto because they turn information, belief, and probability into tradable markets. But the next stage of the category requires better infrastructure for participants who cannot expose their strategies or positions publicly," said Alexander I, General Partner at WebWise Capital. "That is the opportunity we see with Confimarket: confidential prediction markets built for more serious capital, stronger market structure, and institutional-grade use cases."

Canton Network is a natural environment for this model because it combines privacy, interoperability, and an architecture designed for synchronized financial markets. Canton describes itself as the first privacy-enabled open blockchain network, built to preserve privacy while allowing participants to exchange data and value across connected applications.

Canton Network has also been attracting prominent financial institutions and ecosystem participants. Official Canton materials list organizations such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNY, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, and others in the broader ecosystem. For Confimarket, this makes Canton a strategically relevant foundation: the network is designed around privacy-preserving financial infrastructure rather than general-purpose public-chain transparency.

During HackCanton Season 1, Confimarket refined its product thesis, shipped core functionality, gathered user feedback, and strengthened the architecture behind the platform. The team used the hackathon as an early proving ground for confidential prediction market workflows on Canton Network, with a focus on market creation, trading logic, settlement flows, and the user experience required to make prediction markets accessible to higher-value participants.

The hackathon win represents an early ecosystem validation signal for Confimarket as the project moves from prototype development toward product readiness. The grand final and judging process provided feedback from Canton ecosystem leaders, venture investors, infrastructure companies, and industry participants.

Projects at HackCanton Season 1 were evaluated by representatives from the Canton Foundation as well as venture and industry participants including DWF Ventures, LongHash, Scytale Digital, Jsquare VC, Quantstamp, and Chainlink Labs.

Following the hackathon, Confimarket is focused on completing its trading engine, improving the user interface and onboarding flow, preparing private beta access, and working toward liquidity and ecosystem partnerships. The team's next phase is centered on turning the hackathon-winning prototype into a product that can support real prediction market activity, privacy-preserving participation, and institutional-grade use cases.

Confimarket is also continuing to position itself within the Canton ecosystem as a prediction market layer for use cases where privacy, credible execution, and market-based forecasting are essential.

Follow Confimarket on X for product updates, ecosystem announcements, and launch news, or explore the live app at confimarket.

About Confimarket

Confimarket is a privacy-preserving prediction market built on Canton Network. The project is designed for participants who need confidential participation, stronger market structure, and infrastructure suitable for institutional-grade workflows. Confimarket is backed and incubated by WebWise Capital.

About WebWise Capital

WebWise Capital backs and incubates early-stage projects at the intersection of AI, Web3, fintech, and digital financial infrastructure.

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