MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

May 28, 2026 8:01 PM EDT | Source: Kadestone Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) (" Kadestone " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated property company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $1,448,588, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $1,152,507, or $0.02 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The increased loss was primarily driven by operating expenses including salaries and wages of $502,582, consulting fees of $318,750, interest expense of $267,691, and loss from associates totaling $142,385.

Net cash used in operating activities decreased, declining to $840,812 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1,700,161 in the prior year due primarily to the timing or the payment of accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, using the accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties, and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at .