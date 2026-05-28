Gujarat: 'Babysitter Virus' Suspected In Gir Lion Cub Deaths, Says Min

Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Thursday said the deaths of lion cubs reported near the Gir Sanctuary were suspected to be from a "babysitter virus" caused by the Itardi parasite.

Investigation and Containment Measures

"As news of the deaths of lion cubs within a 10-kilometre radius of the Gir Sanctuary, within the Gadhada taluka of Gir Somnath district and the Babhariya area of Amreli district, was received, the Forest Department launched an investigation," Modhwadia said.

Samples of the deceased cubs have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnological Research Centre in Gandhinagar, he added.

"The exact cause will be known later, but currently, treatment is underway based on the symptoms," the minister said.

"This is usually a babysitter virus caused by a parasite called Itardi, found in animals. Therefore, decontamination of Itardi is underway in the Gir Sanctuary area and beyond," Modhwadia stated.

He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has convened a meeting of senior Forest Department officials, with continuous guidance from the Prime Minister's Office.

"Currently, lions within a 10-kilometre radius have been isolated with doctors, staff, and senior officials from the Junagadh Veterinary College to prevent potential spread of the virus," the minister said.

"Apart from this, necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that they do not become weak during the summer, and I am confident that with the cooperation of the Forest Department staff, we will definitely come out of this potential danger," Modhwadia added.

Gir's Asiatic Lions: A Conservation Story

The Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Sasan Gir, is a renowned wildlife sanctuary and forest situated in Talala Gir, Gujarat. This sanctuary is uniquely significant as it serves as the only known habitat of the Asiatic Lion, making it a critical area for preservation efforts.

The Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica), once close to extinction, has made a strong recovery in India, mainly in Gir National Park and nearby areas of Gujarat. This conservation success is the result of sustained efforts by the Government of India, the Gujarat government, and local communities.

One of the key initiatives launched by the Central Government is Project Lion. Project Lion is a flagship conservation initiative aimed at protecting and expanding the habitat of the Asiatic lion in India, particularly in Gujarat. It focuses on habitat restoration, landscape-based conservation, community involvement, and improved disease management to support long-term lion survival and make India a hub for big cat health research.

According to the government, the Asiatic lion population has shown steady growth over the years, increasing from 411 in 2010 to 674 in 2020 due to sustained conservation efforts.

The Gujarat government has also significantly increased funding for lion conservation, reaching Rs 155.53 crore in 2023-24. These efforts have contributed to international recognition, including the IUCN's reclassification of the Asiatic lion from "Critically Endangered" to "Endangered" in 2008.

(ANI)

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