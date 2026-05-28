SBU Arrests 16-Year-Old Accused Of Directing Enemy Airstrikes In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU reported this, Ukrinform says.

According to the investigation, the teenager came to the attention of Russian intelligence services while searching Telegram channels for easy ways to make money.

In one of the chats, he was offered quick earnings in exchange for adjusting missile, bomb, and drone strikes.

After recruitment, the boy was tasked with identifying anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations, which Russian forces were preparing to target in a new wave of attacks.

To do this, he traveled around the area on a moped, taking photos, recording videos, and marking the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems on Google Maps.

It has been established that when he could not film potential targets, he sent voice messages to his Russian handler with detailed descriptions of mapped locations.

For secrecy, the schoolboy communicated with the Russian intelligence officer using coded language. Their conversations began with pre-agreed code words.

According to available data, his next task was to install a disguised roadside camera with remote access for Russian forces on a major highway.

In this way, Russia hoped to track the timing and approximate number of Ukrainian armored columns moving toward the front line.

SBU officers identified the minor in advance, documented his activities, and detained him while he was photographing Ukrainian military equipment.

During the arrest, authorities seized a smartphone containing evidence of his cooperation with the enemy.

detains UOC-MP cleric accused of guiding Russian missile strike on Odes

SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, SBU counterintelligence also recently detained a 17-year-old who, together with his father, was guiding Russian strikes on Dnipro.