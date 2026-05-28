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Government Allocates Additional UAH 10.8B For Defense Needs

Government Allocates Additional UAH 10.8B For Defense Needs


2026-05-28 07:06:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the decision on Facebook.

“An additional UAH 10.8 billion is being directed to the procurement and production of weapons. The funds were accumulated in the special state budget fund and allocated for defense needs,” the statement said.

According to Svyrydenko, UAH 9 billion will go directly toward purchasing new weapons, repairing, and modernizing equipment. Nearly UAH 2 billion will be invested in the development of Ukraine's defense industry, including scaling up production and rapidly implementing technologies tested on the battlefield.

Read also: Ukraine to back up to 1GW of new renewable energy projects in 2026

The Prime Minister emphasized that the funds were generated from personal income tax revenues as well as licensing fees from the gambling and lottery sectors.

As reported earlier, with the proposed budget amendments, state budget revenues in 2026 are expected to increase by UAH 2,291.3 billion to UAH 5,195.9 billion. Defense and security expenditures are planned to rise by UAH 1.56 trillion.

Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers

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