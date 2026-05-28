Tribeca Strategic Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $140,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any business or industry sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on identifying a business combination target in the software, technology, artificial intelligence, digital asset, clean energy and other high growth sectors .
BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and Odeon Capital Group LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on May 28, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ..., or by accessing the SEC's website, .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering, and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds will be used as indicated, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction.Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website,
Company Contact:
Tribeca Strategic Acquisition Corp.
1301 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10019
Attn: Timothy Ramdeen
...
(646) 593-7050
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