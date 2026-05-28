REMINDER: Graphic Packaging Holdings Company Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By July 6, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Graphic Packaging Holdings Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the“Company”) (NYSE:GPK) investors of the July 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 4, 2025 through February 2, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) the Company likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; and (iv) accordingly, the Company's previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.

On May 1, 2025, Graphic Packaging issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2025 financial results. Among other results, the press release reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, missing consensus estimates by $0.07, and revenue of $2.12 billion, representing a 6.2% year-over-year decline, and missing consensus estimates by $10 million. The press release further revealed that the Company had negatively revised its previously issued FY 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion, significantly down from its prior guidance of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion; its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, significantly down from its prior guidance of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion; and its adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $1.75 to $2.25, significantly down from its prior guidance of $2.53 to $2.78. The Company blamed the negatively revised guidance on“an expectation of a 2% volume decline and $80 million of input cost inflation at the midpoint”, as well as“higher macroeconomic and consumer spending uncertainty.” On this news, the price of Graphic Packaging shares declined by $3.94 per share, or approximately 16%, from $25.31 per share on April 30, 2025 to close at $21.37 on May 1, 2025.

On December 8, 2025, Graphic Packaging issued a press release announcing that it“plans to accelerate certain inventory reduction plans into the fourth quarter that were originally planned for 2026”, and that“[p]roduction curtailment is expected to impact fourth quarter operating results by $15 million, which is in addition to the $15 million relating to” certain earlier-announced curtailments. The Company further revealed that it had negatively revised its FY 2025 financial guidance again, now expecting its adjusted EBITDA“to be in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion” significantly below its previously revised guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion and adjusted EPS“to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.95” significantly below its previously revised guidance of $1.80 to $2.00. In a separate press release issued the same day, Graphic Packaging announced that Defendant Doss had“mutually agreed with [its] Board of Directors to step down from his role [as President and CEO] and as a director effective December 31, 2025.” On this news, the price of Graphic Packaging shares declined by $1.35 per share, or approximately 9%, from $15.58 per share on December 8, 2025 to close at $14.23 on December 9, 2025.

Then, on February 3, 2026, Graphic Packaging issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and FY 2025 financial results. Among other results, Graphic Packaging reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, missing consensus estimates by $0.06. The Company attributed its disappointing earnings results to, inter alia, lower volumes, increased costs, and inventory reduction. Further, Graphic Packaging projected a meaningful decline in adjusted EBITDA in 2026, citing“a $130 million negative impact from actions taken to reduce inventory and generate [FCF], an approximately $100 million accrual (non-cash in 2026) for a return to more normal incentive compensation, January weather and production impacts, and other largely offsetting operating items.” In the same press release, Graphic Packaging's new President and CEO, Robbert Rietbroek, announced that he had“initiated a comprehensive review of our organization structure, operations, and footprint,” among other aspects of the Company's business. On this news, the price of Graphic Packaging shares declined by $2.36 per share, or approximately 16%, from $14.78 per share on January 30, 2026 to close at $12.42 on February 3, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...