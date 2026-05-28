Chiro One Reopens Flossmoor Clinic Following Remodel, Expanding Access To Modern Chiropractic Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers has officially reopened its Flossmoor, Illinois clinic on Friday, May 29, 2026, following a comprehensive remodel designed to enhance the patient experience and support modern, movement-focused chiropractic care.

Serving patients in Flossmoor, Olympia Fields, Matteson, and East Hazel Crest, the updated clinic features refreshed treatment areas, improved patient flow, and a welcoming environment that reflects Chiro One's commitment to accessible, high-quality care for the Flossmoor community and surrounding south suburban neighborhoods.

A key highlight of the reopening is the continued leadership of Dr. Jeremy Hayes, who has served patients at the Flossmoor clinic for more than a decade. Known for his strong patient relationships and active presence on social media where he provides education on chiropractic care and musculoskeletal health and easy to follow health and wellness tips, Dr. Jeremy brings both clinical expertise and community connection to the newly renovated space.

“Our goal is to create an environment where patients feel comfortable, supported, and confident in their care,” said Dr. George Walker, SVP of Regional Operations at Chiro One Wellness Centers.“With this remodel-and with Dr. Jeremy continuing to lead care-we're able to deliver an even better experience for our patients.”

While the clinic may have a new look, the location hasn't changed. The Chiro One of Flossmoor address will remain 3410 Vollmer Rd., Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Patients and community members curious about chiropractic care are encouraged to visit the newly remodeled clinic to experience its updated space, meet the care team, and learn more about the personalized services and treatment options available to support their health and wellness goals.

Modernized Care for Common Conditions

The Flossmoor clinic continues to provide care for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, including:

Lower back pain

Neck and shoulder tension

Headaches and migraines

Sciatica and nerve-related discomfort

Postural strain from work or daily activities

Sports and activity-related injuries

Chiro One's care model focuses on identifying the root cause of discomfort and restoring proper movement through a combination of gentle chiropractic adjustments, active therapies, and personalized exercise recommendations.

What Patients Can Expect

Patients visiting the remodeled Flossmoor clinic can expect:

A comprehensive initial evaluation

A personalized care plan tailored to their goals

Hands-on treatment combined with guided movement therapy

Education on posture, mobility, and long-term prevention

Convenient scheduling, including same-day appointments

Serving the Flossmoor Community

Flossmoor residents often search for care using terms like:

Chiropractor near me

Chiropractor in Flossmoor

Back pain relief Flossmoor IL

Neck pain treatment near Flossmoor

The newly remodeled clinic is designed to make it easier for patients to find trusted care close to home and begin treatment quickly.

To learn more about the Flossmoor clinic or schedule an appointment, visit:

To meet Dr. Jeremy and learn more about his approach to care, watch his Meet the Doctor video and follow along with us on social: Instagram: Facebook:

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a patient-centered care model that combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapies to help relieve pain, improve physical function, and support overall wellness. With more than 100 clinics nationwide, Chiro One provides convenient access to care close to home and accepts many insurance plans to help reduce the cost of care.