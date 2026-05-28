MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tincorp Announces Appointment of Drew Hoyle to Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options

May 28, 2026 5:39 PM EDT | Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Hoyle as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Hoyle is an experienced investment professional with 37 years of experience in public markets, including 18 years as a discretionary portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy in Vancouver, where he managed approximately $400 million in assets for individual and institutional clients. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Simon Fraser University.

"We are pleased to welcome Drew to the Board," said Victor Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Tincorp. "His investment experience and governance perspective will be a valuable addition as the Company advances the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,695,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at C$1.15 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 28, 2026, for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to the terms of the Company's Omnibus plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Santa Barbara Project is a large-scale porphyry system which hosts an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (SRK Consulting, effective March 23, 2026) comprising Indicated resources of 29.8 million tonnes grading 0.73 grams per tonne gold and 0.10% copper containing 697,000 ounces gold and 68 million pounds copper, and Inferred resources of 205.7 million tonnes grading 0.52 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper containing 3,418,000 ounces gold and 426 million pounds copper.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Victor Feng"

Victor Feng, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Victor Feng

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 (604)-336-5919

Email: ...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration and development activities; statements regarding the Phase 1 drilling program and that it is designed to lay the foundation for a future mineral resource upgrade; and statements regarding the Phase 2 drilling program; and the timing of reporting assay results.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Project; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Proposed Acquisition referred and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

Cautionary Notes Regarding Mineral Resources Estimates

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this news release have been prepared as at March 23, 2026 in accordance with NI 43-101, classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Definitions and Guidelines" (the "CIM Guidelines").

Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral Reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis, including any feasibility study. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

The forward-looking statements made in this information are intended to provide an overview of management's expectations with respect to certain future operating activities of the Company and may not be appropriate for other purposes.







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Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.