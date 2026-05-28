MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning Report and News Release Regarding Securities of Dixie Gold Inc.

May 28, 2026 6:30 PM EDT | Source: Ryan Kalt

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Mr. Ryan Kalt (the " Acquiror ") reports security transactions in Dixie Gold Inc. (the " Issuer ") which included public market sales today, directly and indirectly, in the aggregate quantity of 1,043,600 common shares (the " Divested Shares ").

The Divested Shares trigger an Early Warning Report ("Form 62-103F1") posted to SEDAR+ (referenced hereby) and this press release.

Prior to disposing of the Divested Shares, the Acquiror surrendered 625,000 stock options (1.93% diluted), held directly. to the Issuer without consideration (the "Option Surrender"), as detailed in the Form 62-103F1 and, elsewhere, the Issuer's news release on the surrender date (May 27, 2026).

Before the Option Surrender and selling the Divested Shares, the Acquiror held 1,043,600 common shares, on a direct and indirect basis, then representing approximately 3.29% of the Issuer (alongside 6,000,000 share warrants and 625,000 stock options, then representing a 19.99% diluted holding, if exercised).

After the Option Surrender and selling the Divested Shares, the Acquiror holds no common shares or stock options. The Acquiror presently holds 6,000,000 share warrants, a 15.90% diluted position, if fully exercised against the Issuer's 31,737,188 common shares.

The Divested Shares represent 3.29% of the Issuer's common shares based on the Issuer reporting 31,737,188 shares outstanding and were sold for an aggregate average share price of approximately $0.0306 (aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31,923).

The Acquiror may sell additional securities of the Issuer through private sale or acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending on market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ . Alternatively, for a report copy, contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984 or c/o 1001 1 St SE, Suite 200, Calgary, AB T2G 5G3.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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Source: Ryan Kalt