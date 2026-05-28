World Indoor Track & Field League To Launch 7-Week Indoor Tournament At Alexis Park Resort In Las Vegas In January 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The World Indoor Track & Field League (WITFL ), powered by TrackFIT 3D IntelligenceTM, today announced its inaugural 10-week Las Vegas Indoor Track & Field Tournament with events beginning December 4, 2026 through February 22, 2027 inside a 100,000+ square-foot venue to be erected on the vacant lot adjacent to the Alexis Park Resort. This will be the first step towards a permanent indoor track & field venue the southwest USA. The selection of the Las Vegas site for this first of its kind track and field tournament, supports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's vision of Las Vegas as the sports capital of the world.

The tournament is open to the first high school club teams to select a date and complete their reservation. Each weekend of the tournament features 96 high school teams - 48 boys and 48 girls - with 12-athlete rosters (10 starters, 2 wild cards) competing across five events: the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, long jump, pole vault, and the WITFL's signature 1,600-Meter Predicted Mile Challenge, where athletes run intervals and the AI predicts their full mile time.

Teams compete to qualify for the final week and a $25,000 cash sponsorship prizes. Weekly prizes also awarded. Coaches, captains, and team sponsors are invited to select a date and reserve a spot for a team in the tournament now and submit your rosters later. A limited number of team entries are available each tournament weekend.

Saturday evening sessions of the Las Vegas Indoor Track & Field Tournament will also feature 12 men's and 12 women's adult professional teams competing for additional prize money. Combined prizes and sponsorships across the inaugural tournament season are expected to exceed $250,000, with pools growing as the WITFL expands nationally. Title and event sponsorships remain available, and club teams interested in entering the tournament can register on the website at worlditfl.

"We're giving track and field teams a new way to compete and for athletes, execution counts alongside the finish time, place and result. Athletes don't have to sell out their body to win, and the team that executes wins the event," said Zig Ziegler, Commissioner and CEO of the World Indoor Track & Field League. "Traditional track and field is built around the Olympic path, where athletes train and race all-out in a sport that historically runs them into the ground until they burn out, get injured or just can't keep up. Beyond high school and college, opportunities outside training for the elusive Olympic gold medal are nearly nonexistent. The WITFL offers a different option - execution and intelligence over enhancement help athletes reach their potential. By ranking execution over all-out performance in each tournament, any athlete can win and stay healthier with longer careers in the sport."

Each WITFL tournament uses gymnastics-style scoring measured by patent pending TrackFIT 3D Intelligence scoring: Execution (40%), Result (40% - time, distance, or height), and pound-for-pound force output performance (20%). Every other sport demands execution - shooters have to make the shot, hitters find the ball, pitchers find the zone elevating the importance of skill over all out performance. In the WITFL, the same standard applies - execution scored alongside the result.

And in the WITFL's team tournament format, sloppy execution from any athlete drags down the team score - no matter how fast, how far, or how high they finish.

"The WITFL is the league we built for athletes seeking alternatives the Olympic grind - the ones who can compete with quality, stay healthy, and keep going long after the standard be first or last pipeline cuts them off," Ziegler said.

The platform behind the WITFL evaluates how athletes move - not just how fast they finish. Patent-pending, markerless Motion DNATM Signature Tracking uses 3D motion capture and AI to monitor every step of every athlete, reading how each athlete compensates for strengths, weaknesses, physical limitations, thoughts, and coaching history. No two signatures are alike. And an added bonus, the technology predicts each athlete's potential and recommends what to do to bridge the gap.

"Our TrackFIT 3D Intelligence athlete tracking system is designed based on over 20 years of research and development, monitoring the entire body for every step of every athlete - generating reports detailing not just what happened, but why," Ziegler added.

About the WITFL: The World Indoor Track & Field League (WITFL), powered by TrackFIT 3D IntelligenceTM, is a new alternative sports league built on AI-powered performance scoring, athlete rankings, and real-time movement intelligence. More information:

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