B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

B2i Digital Joins 16th Annual ROTH London Conference as Marketing Partner

28.05.2026 / 22:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More Than 80 Growth Companies in Sustainability, Technology, Energy, and Natural Resources Meet Institutional Investors at London's Four Seasons Park Lane A Special Presentation From ARK's Cathie Wood, Plus Market and Technical Outlooks From ROTH's Michael Darda and JC O'Hara. NEW YORK, NY - May 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is once again serving as the Marketing Partner for the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference. The invitation-only conference will be held June 16–18, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, and brings together more than 80 public and private growth companies alongside institutional investors and other capital markets participants. The 16th Annual ROTH London Conference centers on one-on-one and small-group meetings in 40-minute sessions. The lineup spans sustainability, technology, energy, and natural resources, with networking and social gatherings across the three-day program. The program also includes three featured sessions. ROTH Chief Economist and Macro Strategist Michael Darda delivers a Market Overview, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, presents Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market. ARK Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood gives a Special Presentation, What Investors Need To Know In 2026. “ROTH does a number of conferences throughout the year, but ROTH London is special,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.“When you move the venue 'across the pond' to London and engage a global audience of investors, the atmosphere changes. If you've never been to this one, I highly recommend making the effort to experience it, wherever in the world you may be coming from.” As Marketing Partner, B2i Digital is running its Featured Conference program for the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference, working alongside ROTH to extend the reach of presenting companies before, during, and after the event. That includes high-visibility digital placement across B2i's network of more than 1.6 million market participants, targeted investor outreach, company-specific conference profiles, distribution through B2i's owned and partner channels, and post-event follow-up to keep the conversation going past June 18. The result is a direct path From Marketing to MeetingsSM. More information is available at and The conference is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners. Participating Companies (As of May 28, 2026 and subject to change) Abundia Global Impact Group Inc.

ACM Research, Inc.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Aeluma, Inc.

AleAnna, Inc.

Allot Ltd.

Ameresco, Inc.

American Superconductor Corporation

Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Anaergia, Inc.

Angel Studios, Inc.

Applied Digital Corporation

Arq, Inc.

Array Technologies, Inc.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co.

Bitdeer Technologies Group

BKV Corporation

Blue Bird Corporation

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Brazil Potash Corp.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceva, Inc.

Cognyte Software Ltd.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Daktronics, Inc.

Drilling Tools International

Einride AB

Electra AI (Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp.)

Electrovaya Inc.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.

Enphase Energy, Inc.

First Solar, Inc.

Fluence Energy, Inc.

GOWell Technology Limited

IperionX Ltd.

IQM Quantum Computers

Legence Corp.

Lifezone Metals Limited

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Merlin Labs Inc.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.

Nextpower Inc.

nLIGHT, Inc.

Nouveau Monde Graphite

Odysight Inc.

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Otovo ASA

Ouster, Inc.

Plug Power, Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Quarterhill Inc.

QuinStreet, Inc.

RedCloud Holdings plc

Rezolve AI Limited

Rumble Inc.

Satellogic Inc.

Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Shimmick Corporation

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

SiTime Corporation

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

SOLV Energy

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III

Suniva

Sunrun Inc.

T1 Energy

Tecogen Inc.

Tennant Company

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

The Elmet Group Co.

TIC Solutions, Inc.

TOYO Co., Ltd.

U.S. Energy Corp.

Unusual Machines, Inc.

USA Rare Earth, Inc.

Valeura Energy Inc.

W&T Offshore, Inc.

WhiteFiber, Inc.

Willdan Group, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and does not solicit or execute securities transactions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Information regarding presenting companies has been provided by those companies or derived from public sources believed to be reliable; however, B2i Digital does not independently verify such information. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm acts as The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM, using digital marketing technology, a proprietary network of more than 1.6 million market participants, and targeted introductions to connect issuers with relevant investors. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

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B2i Digital Social Media:









@b2idigital

@b2idigital







@davidshapironyc

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform includes capital raising, equity research, macroeconomic insights, sales and trading, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices across the United States. For more information on ROTH, please visit . ROTH Investor Contact Information:

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

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