Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aerovironment, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired AeroVironment securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aerovironment, Inc. (“Aerovironment” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 27, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts by understating the likelihood that AeroVironment would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program and the U.S. Space Force's ongoing efforts to modernize the Satellite Control Network.



On January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on the Company's agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program. On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $61.97 per share, or over 15%, to close at $330.89 per share on January 20, 2026.

Then, on March 10, 2026, AeroVironment announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. These financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the Company's space division after the stop work order on the Company's BADGER systems built for the SCAR program. AeroVironment also reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated the Company's contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to“recompete” for the SCAR program. On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aerovironment shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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