MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Altura Energy Provides Notice of Warrant Acceleration

May 28, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Altura Energy Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the accelerated expiry of the common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on May 1, 2023 as part of a previously announced brokered private placement and were subsequently de-listed, repriced to $0.25 and extended and until May 1, 2028 (see news releases dated May 1, 2023, April 25, 2025 and May 8, 2025).

Pursuant to a warrant indenture dated May 1, 2023, a first supplemental warrant indenture dated April 30, 2025 and a second supplemental indenture dated June 6, 2025 (collectively, the "Warrant Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent"), the Company may, at its sole discretion, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") exceeds C$0.3125 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger").

The Company hereby provides notice (the "Acceleration Notice") that the Acceleration Trigger was reached after market close on May 25, 2026, and that the Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on July 2, 2026 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"), which is 30 days following the date that the Acceleration Notice was delivered to holders of the Warrants via news release and written notice. After the Accelerated Expiry Date, any remaining unexercised Warrants will be cancelled for no additional consideration.

Warrant holders who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the Acceleration Notice, the Warrant Indenture and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent.

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase 0.1 Common Share at an exercise price of $0.025, such that ten (10) Warrants will collectively be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an aggregate exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share. The Warrants may only be exercised in a sufficient number to acquire whole numbers of Common Shares. Each fractional Common Share shall be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. The Warrants have a CUSIP 02210E127 and ISIN CA02210E1271. If all 25,000,000 Warrants are exercised for 2,500,000 Common Shares, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately C$625,000.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of its securities in the United States.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Ashley Lastinger

CEO & Director

Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc

604-684-6730

...

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the delivery of the Acceleration Notices and the Accelerated Expiry Date. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at . Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States







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Source: Altura Energy Corp.