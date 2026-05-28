MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americas Uranium Corp. Receives Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing Approval in Germany and Commences Trading Under Symbol "WA7"

May 28, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Americas Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTC Pink: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (the " Company " or " Americas Uranium ")) is pleased to announce that it has received approval for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and has officially commenced trading under the ticker symbol "WA7".

With the Frankfurt listing, Americas Uranium is now publicly listed and accessible to investors in Canada and Germany, and quoted in the United States, significantly expanding the Company's international market presence and investor reach. The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "NUCA" in Canada, "WA7" in Germany, and quoted on OTC Pink in the United States under the symbol "ASRFF".

The listing marks a milestone for the Company as it continues to strengthen its position within global capital markets. Trading under the symbol WA7 provides European and international investors with greater access to the Company's uranium-focused asset portfolio.

"We are excited to open the Company up to the German market and continue making international headway through broader global investor access," said Nicholas Luksha, Chief Executive Officer of Americas Uranium Corp. "Being publicly listed in Canada and quoted in the United States, and now Germany, represents an important milestone for the Company as we continue to expand our international profile and connect with investors who recognize the growing importance of uranium and nuclear energy in the global energy transition."

The Company believes that increasing international market exposure will support its long-term strategic objectives as demand for uranium continues to rise amid renewed global focus on clean energy security and nuclear power development.

Americas Uranium Corp. remains focused on advancing its portfolio of uranium assets while pursuing opportunities to create long-term shareholder value through exploration, development, and strategic growth initiatives.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of uranium projects in prospective jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is committed to supporting the growing global demand for nuclear energy fuel through responsible resource development and strategic market expansion.

For further information, please contact:

Nicholas Luksha

Chief Executive Officer

Americas Uranium Corp.

Phone: (604) 838-0184

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the continued growth of the Company in European markets, growth in investor interest in the Company's securities and assets in global markets, and the growing importance of uranium and nuclear energy in the global energy transition. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to continue exploring its properties given various environmental and economic factors outside of its control, that the Company will have the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue achieving its stated business objectives, and that the Company will be able to attract investor interest in European markets. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Americas Uranium Corp.