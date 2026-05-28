China's H200 Hunger Drives Nvidia Chip Smugglers To Japan Route

MENAFN - Asia Times) Taiwanese authorities have busted a smuggling ring that used Japan as a waypoint to funnel Super Micro Computer servers loaded with high-end Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips into China, arresting three suspects and seizing roughly 50 servers worth more than US$15 million.

It is the first time that smugglers have been found to be using the Japan route. In March, a US police operation exposed a separate transshipment network running through Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong, in which a co-founder of Super Micro Computer was arrested.

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported on May 21 that the Keelung District Prosecutors' Office was investigating three suspects, identified by the surnames You, Wang and Chen, for allegedly using falsified export documents to ship Super Micro AI servers loaded with restricted Nvidia chips to Hong Kong and Macau. The trio allegedly knew that the servers were subject to strict US controls and that the devices were banned from being sold to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Seeking illegal profits, they allegedly conspired to buy dozens of servers in Taiwan, each priced at over NT$10 million (US$312,000), and ship them from a northern port under falsified cargo descriptions, prosecutors said. During an operation on May 20, Taiwan's coast guard searched 12 locations, including the defendants' residences and related companies, and seized 50 servers along with mobile phones, computers, account books, luxury cars and NT$9 million in cash.

In the export documents, the defendants listed a Northeast Asian country as the destination. Bloomberg on Wednesday identified the destination country as Japan.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that at least one shipment had already passed through Japan and reached Hong Kong, with investigators suspecting mainland China as the final destination. A second planned shipment was intercepted before it left Taiwan.

Super Micro specializes in building AI servers powered by Nvidia's most advanced chips, including the GB200, B200, H200 and H100. The company's global brand name is Supermicro.