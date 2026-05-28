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A4L Announce Community Leadership For 2026-2027
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce the Community Leadership Groups for 2026. The Leadership Groups bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, privacy, security, and business acumen. They oversee management of the SIF Specification and the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community, and guiding development of the A4L Community internationally.
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Patrick Devanney, Classlink
. Alexander Jackl, Bardic Systems
. Jim McGlynn, Athrú Advisors LLC
. Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
. Mike Reynolds, Level Data Inc.
. Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
In addition, the following A4L Community Members have been offered a 1-year term to serve on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG):
. Mike Lencioni, Common Goal Systems
. John Paul, Wyoming Department of Education
. Steve Setzer, Loop Data
. TQ White II, [Emeritus]
They will join the following A4L Community members, returning for the second year of their 2-year term on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG):
. Christopher Campbell, Idaho State Board of Education
. June Gerred, Oklahoma State Department of Education
. Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
. Kathy Warren, Maine Department of Education
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Connie Coy, MOREnet
. James Chasse, Maine Department of Education
. Patrick Devanney, Classlink
. Ramah Hawley, The Education Cooperative (TEC)
. Amparo Macias, Oklahoma State Department of Education
. Heather Mahoney, NYS Regional Education Service Provider (RICOne / NYS BOCES)
. Libbi Nelson, Learn21
. Duane Shaffer, Learning Technology Center of Illinois (LTC)
In addition, the following A4L Community Members have been offered a 1-year term to serve on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG):
. Candice Coppock, Richland County School District One, SC
. Desarie Green, Cengage Learning, Inc.
. Isabella Lai, ClassDojo
. Laurel Nava, California IT in Education (CITE)
. Diana Olin, Khan Academy
. Fil Santiago, NJ Education and Technology Association (NJETA)
. Jim Siegl, Privacy Is Hard
They will join the following A4L Community members, returning for the second year of their 2-year term on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG):
. Jill Pierce, Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA)
. Dawn Schiavone, Northern Buckeye Education Council (NBEC)
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 International Technical & Privacy Leadership Group (ITP-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Joerg Huber, Systemic Pty Ltd
. Alexander Jackl, Bardic Systems
. Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
“I'm delighted by the strong level of interest in leadership roles across the A4L Community for the 2026–2027 term, and I'm pleased to welcome this outstanding group of individuals to service. Their depth of experience in education data management, privacy, and security will be invaluable as they help guide the Community's work in the years ahead,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community.“I have great confidence in their ability to advance the Community's vision of Connecting and Securing Effective Learning Ecosystems throughout their term.”
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Patrick Devanney, Classlink
. Alexander Jackl, Bardic Systems
. Jim McGlynn, Athrú Advisors LLC
. Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
. Mike Reynolds, Level Data Inc.
. Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
In addition, the following A4L Community Members have been offered a 1-year term to serve on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG):
. Mike Lencioni, Common Goal Systems
. John Paul, Wyoming Department of Education
. Steve Setzer, Loop Data
. TQ White II, [Emeritus]
They will join the following A4L Community members, returning for the second year of their 2-year term on the 2026 North American Interoperability Leadership Group (NA-I-LG):
. Christopher Campbell, Idaho State Board of Education
. June Gerred, Oklahoma State Department of Education
. Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
. Kathy Warren, Maine Department of Education
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Connie Coy, MOREnet
. James Chasse, Maine Department of Education
. Patrick Devanney, Classlink
. Ramah Hawley, The Education Cooperative (TEC)
. Amparo Macias, Oklahoma State Department of Education
. Heather Mahoney, NYS Regional Education Service Provider (RICOne / NYS BOCES)
. Libbi Nelson, Learn21
. Duane Shaffer, Learning Technology Center of Illinois (LTC)
In addition, the following A4L Community Members have been offered a 1-year term to serve on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG):
. Candice Coppock, Richland County School District One, SC
. Desarie Green, Cengage Learning, Inc.
. Isabella Lai, ClassDojo
. Laurel Nava, California IT in Education (CITE)
. Diana Olin, Khan Academy
. Fil Santiago, NJ Education and Technology Association (NJETA)
. Jim Siegl, Privacy Is Hard
They will join the following A4L Community members, returning for the second year of their 2-year term on the 2026 North American Privacy Leadership Group (NA-P-LG):
. Jill Pierce, Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA)
. Dawn Schiavone, Northern Buckeye Education Council (NBEC)
Community members elected to serve on the 2026 International Technical & Privacy Leadership Group (ITP-LG) for a two-year term are:
. Joerg Huber, Systemic Pty Ltd
. Alexander Jackl, Bardic Systems
. Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
“I'm delighted by the strong level of interest in leadership roles across the A4L Community for the 2026–2027 term, and I'm pleased to welcome this outstanding group of individuals to service. Their depth of experience in education data management, privacy, and security will be invaluable as they help guide the Community's work in the years ahead,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community.“I have great confidence in their ability to advance the Community's vision of Connecting and Securing Effective Learning Ecosystems throughout their term.”
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