Alamos Gold Announces Results Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Total Shares Voted:
|329,215,496
|Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:
|419,965,411
|Total Percentage of Shares Voted:
|78.39%
Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 10, 2026 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|J. Robert S. Prichard
|297,714,206
|98.53
|4,444,583
|1.47
|Alexander Christopher
|301,307,217
|99.72
|851,571
|0.28
|Elaine Ellingham
|300,700,522
|99.52
|1,458,266
|0.48
|David Fleck
|294,304,679
|97.40
|7,854,109
|2.60
|Serafino Tony Giardini
|301,177,400
|99.68
|981,388
|0.32
|Claire Kennedy
|295,592,954
|97.83
|6,565,835
|2.17
|Chana Martineau
|301,146,284
|99.66
|1,012,504
|0.34
|John A. McCluskey
|301,689,290
|99.84
|469,498
|0.16
|Richard McCreary
|301,317,965
|99.72
|840,823
|0.28
|Monique Mercier
|293,275,001
|97.06
|8,883,787
|2.94
|Shaun Usmar
|301,231,017
|99.69
|927,771
|0.31
KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|KPMG LLP
|297,309,281
|90.31
|31,906,213
|9.69
The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Executive Compensation
|287,644,419
|95.20
|14,514,366
|4.80
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|Scott K. Parsons
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
|Khalid Elhaj
|Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5427
|...
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