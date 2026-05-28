Alamos Gold Announces Results Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. ( TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI ) (“Alamos” or the“Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”). Results of the Meeting The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 329,215,496 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 419,965,411 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 78.39%

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 10, 2026 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % J. Robert S. Prichard 297,714,206 98.53 4,444,583 1.47 Alexander Christopher 301,307,217 99.72 851,571 0.28 Elaine Ellingham 300,700,522 99.52 1,458,266 0.48 David Fleck 294,304,679 97.40 7,854,109 2.60 Serafino Tony Giardini 301,177,400 99.68 981,388 0.32 Claire Kennedy 295,592,954 97.83 6,565,835 2.17 Chana Martineau 301,146,284 99.66 1,012,504 0.34 John A. McCluskey 301,689,290 99.84 469,498 0.16 Richard McCreary 301,317,965 99.72 840,823 0.28 Monique Mercier 293,275,001 97.06 8,883,787 2.94 Shaun Usmar 301,231,017 99.69 927,771 0.31

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 297,309,281 90.31 31,906,213 9.69

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.



Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 287,644,419 95.20 14,514,366 4.80

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439 Khalid Elhaj Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5427 ...

Cautionary Note

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.