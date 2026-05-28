Mercury Receives Largest Production Order For Its Common Processing Architecture Servers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, ), a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, today announced it received a multi-year contract to deliver 1,000 of its RTBX06 BuiltSECURETM servers to Blue Raven, a leading distributor in the defense industry.

Leveraging Mercury's Common Processing Architecture, Rugged Trusted BuiltSECURETM (RTB) servers provide uncompromised security for processing at the edge, maintaining system-wide integrity and protecting critical data and technology from loss or compromise. Featuring U.S.-designed and manufactured motherboards, the latest data center-class compute silicon, and secure processing technology, these secure servers are the platform of choice for mission-critical applications.

To meet growing demand and align with U.S. Department of War priorities, Mercury is investing to expand production capacity, add automation, consolidate its operational footprint, and deepen supplier partnerships. This contract award represents Mercury's largest single order for these systems and a key step toward expanding availability and reducing lead times for customers. Under the contract, Mercury will produce, configure, and support the servers, while Blue Raven will focus on global resale and distribution.

"This contract is further evidence of strong demand for our BuiltSECURETM product line and the advanced secure processing capabilities it brings to critical defense systems," said Lee Provost, Mercury's Senior Vice President of Growth. "By partnering with Blue Raven, we are making it easier, more affordable, and faster for customers to field this mission-critical capability that supports deterrence and delivers decisive warfighting advantage.”

"We are excited to partner with Mercury to grow the BuiltSECURETM market across a broader range of platforms, fleets, and mission profiles," said Paul Elefonte, Chief Growth Officer at Blue Raven. "This collaboration will help improve accessibility, reduce lead times, and maintain price stability, creating a stronger path to field this advanced capability at scale.”

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, providing breakthrough capabilities in signal and data processing. With a four-decade legacy of innovation that spans silicon to systems and RF front ends to effectors, Mercury accelerates commercial technology adoption to deliver powerful and secure mission-critical processing solutions to the edge. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has multiple locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Blue Raven is a leading, tech-enabled distributor of highly engineered parts, complex systems, and hard-to-source components for aerospace and defense platforms. With more than 65 years of combined experience and long-standing authorized partnerships with leading OEMs, the company supports customers in more than 40 countries. Powered by its proprietary SEDNA analytics platform, Blue Raven provides real-time intelligence and forecasting to reduce lead times, mitigate obsolescence, and maintain mission readiness. To learn more, visit

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan. You can identify these statements by the words“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“continue,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“likely,”“forecast,”“probable,”“potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of increasingly volatile geopolitical events and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, including tariffs, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, failure to meet contractual performance specifications, adherence to required manufacturing standards, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, failure to achieve or maintain qualified business systems, such as those required by the DFARS, adverse finding in government audits or investigations, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, including risks from heightened, persistent, and increasingly sophisticated nation-state level cyberattacks and emerging threats associated with agentic AI-enabled cyber tools, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the federal securities class action lawsuit and related claims, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

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