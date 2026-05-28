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Pelthos Therapeutics To Participate In 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2026-05-28 05:16:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs, (“Pelthos”), today announced that CEO Scott Plesha will present at 11:05 am ET and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2026 in New York. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI® (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company's lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat molluscum contagiosum. The company's portfolio of assets includes XEPI® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and XEGLYZE® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts
Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
...

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
...
(914) 315-6072


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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