CAPHRA: Families Feel The Benefits When Smokers Switch Away From Cigarettes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANILA, Philippines, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families notice the difference when smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new five-country survey highlighted by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) ahead of World Vape Day.

CAPHRA says the findings matter because smoking cessation is often treated as an individual issue, when in reality the effects are felt across the home. Reported benefits included less secondhand smoke, better shared daily life, and improved quality of life for people living with former smokers.



The survey, conducted across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan, gathered responses from more than 4,000 friends, partners, and family members of former smokers. Rather than asking smokers about their own experience, it asked the people around them what changed after cigarettes were replaced with smoke-free nicotine alternatives.



CAPHRA Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas said that perspective is too often missing from tobacco policy debates.



“When someone quits cigarettes, the whole household often feels the difference,” Loucas said.“Tobacco harm reduction is not just a smoker's story. It is a family story.”



Among respondents who had seen someone quit using smoke-free nicotine products, many reported less exposure to secondhand smoke and noticeable improvements in daily life at home. CAPHRA said those lived experiences should not be ignored when governments assess the role of lower-risk alternatives in reducing smoking harm.



While the survey reflects reported household experience rather than clinical outcomes, CAPHRA said it offers valuable real-world insight into what happens when adults move away from combustible tobacco. The group said this kind of evidence adds an important social and family dimension to the public health discussion.



Clarisse Virgino of CAPHRA Philippines said policymakers should pay attention not only to institutional debate, but also to what families observe directly.



“If policymakers want to know whether switching away from cigarettes makes a real difference, they should listen to the people who live with the results,” Virgino said.“Families are often the first to notice less smoke, better wellbeing, and real change in everyday life.”



CAPHRA said the survey supports a broader public health message ahead of World Vape Day: when adults who smoke have access to regulated lower-risk alternatives, the benefits may extend well beyond the individual user. The organisation is urging policymakers to consider household impact, relative risk, and real-world consumer experience when shaping nicotine and tobacco regulation.



“World Vape Day should focus on practical pathways away from smoking,” Loucas said.“If families are seeing the benefits when someone leaves cigarettes behind, public health should take that seriously.”



Media Contact:

N.E. Loucas, Executive Coordinator

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