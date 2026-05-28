Central 1 Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| For the three months ended March 31
|$ millions
| 2026
| 2025
| Change
|Reported net loss
|$
|(2.8
|)
|$
|(24.0
|)
|$
|21.2
|Adjust: net loss from Digital Banking
|0.7
|30.6
|(29.9
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(2.1
|)
|$
|6.6
|$
|(8.7
|)
Notes
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Q1 MD&A for more information.
2This is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Q1 MD&A for more information.
3When calculating the annualized ROA and ROE, certain items were treated as a non-recurring item and therefore not annualized.
Notes
About Central 1
Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, Central 1 provides payments, clearing and settlement, and treasury services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit .
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release and announcement contain historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be based on assumptions, uncertainties, and management's best estimates of future events. Central 1 has based the forward-looking statements on current plans, information, data, estimates, expectations, and projections about, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, prospects, strategies and future events, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial and non-financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals and priorities, including focus on capital and cost management and on the reduction of corporate expenses over time in support of long-term financial sustainability, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate, the impacts of external events such as international conflicts, protests, natural disasters or pandemics, as well as statements that contain the words“may,”“will,”“intends” and“anticipates” and other similar words and expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions and regulatory considerations. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of rising or falling interest rates, international conflicts, natural disasters or pandemics, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, risks relating to the transition of clients to alternative digital banking providers, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1's periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Central 1 is subject to risks associated with evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and potential regulatory changes under the current U.S. administration. Shifts in tariff structures or global trade conditions may adversely affect our cost structure and overall operating environment. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Contacts
Media:
Heather Merry
External & Client Communications
Central 1 Credit Union
T 1.800.661.6813 ext. 2355
E ...
Investors:
Brent Clode
Chief Investment Officer
Central 1 Credit Union
T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588
E ...
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