Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Embecta Corp. On Behalf Of Embecta Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Embecta and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Embecta Corp. (“Embecta” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:EMBC) on behalf of Embecta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Embecta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 5, 2026, the Company reported second quarter 2026 earnings, which announced results below analyst expectations and included a reduction to full-year 2026 guidance. The Company stated that the two largest contributors to the results were a“loss within our pen needle product category, most of which is concentrated at a single customer” and“overall market volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles in the retail channel.” As a result of this, the Company also announced“a review of our cost structure and organizational footprint.” On this news, the price of Embecta shares declined by $5.35 per share, or approximately 58%, from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $3.90 on May 5, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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