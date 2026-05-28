Marex Group Plc To Participate In Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (Nasdaq: MRX) (“Marex”), the diversified global financial services platform, announces that it will be participating in a fireside discussion at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

The presentation will be given by Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 10.30am ET and will be available via webcast which can be accessed here:

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit .

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508 | ... / ...

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 797 687 0961 | ...