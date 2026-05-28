SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Ranked No.3 In Asia And No.26 Globally In The 'Prweek Agency Business Report 2026'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Achieving World-Class Productivity with a Small but Highly Creative Team

SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc. has been ranked No.3 in Asia and No.26 globally in the“PRWeek Agency Business Report 2026,” published by the global PR industry magazine PRWeek.

PRWeek's Agency Business Report ranks leading global PR agencies based on factors including revenue, growth, profitability, and headcount. Within this ranking, SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP stood out for its high level of revenue per employee, achieved with a team of 404 full-time employees (as of December 2025), while many of the top-ranked firms employ between 1,000 and 3,000 people. Based on the company's analysis of publicly available data, the group's revenue per employee ranked among the highest levels within the leading global agency groups featured in the report. As a lean and highly creative communications group that delivers distinctive communication strategies, SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP continues to strengthen its presence in the global market.

Moving forward, the group will continue to create impactful communication driven by its philosophy of creating“FUN BUZZ,” while expanding communication solutions that contribute to new value creation for companies and society as GOOD IMPACT GROUP.

SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP welcomes opportunities to partner with global brands and organizations looking to create meaningful“GOOD IMPACT” and cultural relevance across Japan and Asia through integrated communication solutions.

■About the PRWeek Agency Business Report?

This ranking is published annually by“PRWeek,” a leading global PR industry media outlet published by Haymarket Media. The ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of sales, profits, and employee performance.

■SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc. – Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP provides a wide range of PR-led communication solutions under the slogan,“Let's have fun.” Working across corporate, brand, sports and entertainment, as well as regional revitalization and social initiatives, the group creates positive“GOOD IMPACT” through the power of communication.

The group has been publicly listed since 2008 (currently listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market) and transitioned to a holding company structure in 2020. In 2024, the company earned B CorporationTM certification and received the international“Best Places to Work” award.

Company Name: SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc.

Founder & President: Etsuko Tsugihara

Founded: July 1, 1985

Head Office: Prime Sendagaya Bldg., 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0051, Japan

Official Website: